Mediaset : TODAY'S MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF MEDIASET N.V.

09/28/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Press Release

TODAY'S MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

OF MEDIASET N.V.

Mediaset has announced that the company's Board of Directors today established, as previously announced in the report issued pursuant to Art. 125-ter of Legislative Decree n. 58/1998 and Art. 72 of regulation n. 11971/99 adopted by CONSOB published on 21 May 2021 on the company's web site (https://corporate.mediaset.it), the following corporate committees:

  • Audit Committee, made up of the directors: Alessandra Piccinino (Chair), Raffaele Cappiello and Carlo Secchi;
  • Nomination and Remuneration Committee, made up of the directors: Stefania Bariatti (Chair), Marina Brogi and Carlo Secchi;
  • Environmental Social and Governance Committee, made up of the directors: Marina Brogi (Chair), Giulio Gallazzi and Stefania Bariatti;
  • Related Parties Transactions Committee, made up of the directors: Costanza Esclapon de Villeneuve (Chair), Marina Brogi and Alessandra Piccinino.

The Board also established an Executive Committee made up of five members: Pier Silvio Berlusconi, Chief Executive Officer, Marco Giordani, Gina Nieri, Niccolo' Querci and Stefano Sala.

For more information about the role and functions of the committees, please refer to the information available in the Governance section of the corporate website https://corporate.mediaset.it.

Cologno Monzese, 28 September 2021

Department of Communications and Corporate Image

Tel. +39 0225149301

Fax +39 0225149286

e-mail: direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/corporate/

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 0225147008

Fax +39 0225148535

e-mail: investor.relations@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/investor/

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 28 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2021 18:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
