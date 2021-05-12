Log in
    MS   IT0001063210

MEDIASET S.P.A.

(MS)
Domestic advertising sales lift Mediaset's first quarter operating profits

05/12/2021 | 03:04am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset on Wednesday posted a 63% rise in first-quarter operating profit thanks to lower costs and rebounding advertising sales in its domestic market after last year's pandemic-driven slump.

The broadcaster controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reported a first-quarter group operating profit of 67.9 million euros ($82.40 million) compared with 41.6 million euros last year.

Domestic advertising revenue rose 6% to 453.5 million euros while total advertising sales fell to 625 million euros from 630 million euros a year ago. Total operating costs fell 11.6% to 566.3 million euros, the broadcaster said.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIASET ESPAÑA COMUNICACIÓN, S.A. 0.19% 5.27 Delayed Quote.24.30%
MEDIASET S.P.A. 0.67% 2.682 Delayed Quote.28.48%
PROSIEBENSAT.1 MEDIA SE 0.47% 17.08 Delayed Quote.24.57%
VIVENDI SE -1.33% 29.1 Real-time Quote.11.45%
