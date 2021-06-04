Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Mediaset S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MS   IT0001063210

MEDIASET S.P.A.

(MS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

EU set to launch infringement procedure over Italian media law - paper

06/04/2021 | 03:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A Vivendi sign at the main entrance of the company's Paris headquarters

MILAN (Reuters) - The European Commission is set to launch an infringement procedure against Italy over a media law potentially curbing Vivendi's interests in the country, newspaper la Repubblica reported on Friday.

The Commission in December raised questions over the validity of the law approved by Rome in November which allowed national communications regulator AGCOM to start a probe into Vivendi's Italian assets to evaluate whether these holdings are harmful to media plurality.

France's Vivendi, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, holds a 29% stake in Italy's top commercial TV group Mediaset, and is also top investor in former phone monopoly Telecom Italia (TIM) with a 24% holding.

In May, Mediaset and Vivendi, its second largest investor, ended years of legal sparring with an accord under which the French group will drastically cut its stake in the broadcaster.

Two legal sources close to Vivendi told Reuters that the opening of a infringement procedure would have no effect on the long-awaited deal reached between the two companies.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, additional reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOLLORÉ SE 2.00% 4.386 Real-time Quote.27.03%
MEDIASET S.P.A. -0.34% 2.95 Delayed Quote.42.19%
TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. 0.36% 0.4455 Delayed Quote.17.81%
VIVENDI SE 1.20% 29.59 Real-time Quote.10.88%
All news about MEDIASET S.P.A.
03:00aEU set to launch infringement procedure over Italian media law - paper
RE
06/01MEDIASET S P A  : Publication of the lists of candidates for the appointment of ..
PU
06/01PROSIEBEN CEO : better off alone but open to merger interest
RE
05/31PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA  : Mediaset Urges ProSiebenSat. 1 to Collaborate on Strateg..
MT
05/31Mediaset presses ProSieben to 'engage' on strategy ahead of AGM
RE
05/24MEDIASET S.P.A. : Publication of the answers to shareholder's questions relating..
PU
05/21MEDIASET S P A  : Ordinary and extraordinary meeting of the shareholders on 23 j..
PU
05/18Italy's Berlusconi family sells Mediobanca stake
RE
05/14Italian police block 1.5 mln illegal streaming accounts
RE
05/13MEDIASET S.P.A. : INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 31st MARCH 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 796 M 3 387 M 3 387 M
Net income 2021 254 M 308 M 308 M
Net Debt 2021 984 M 1 192 M 1 192 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,6x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 3 373 M 4 090 M 4 086 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,56x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 4 933
Free-Float 20,5%
Chart MEDIASET S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mediaset S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 2,54 €
Last Close Price 2,97 €
Spread / Highest target 18,7%
Spread / Average Target -14,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -69,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Carlo Secchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET S.P.A.42.19%4 090
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.73%320 216
COMCAST CORPORATION7.61%259 072
VIACOMCBS INC.11.59%27 055
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP0.23%14 680
FORMULA ONE GROUP3.59%10 109