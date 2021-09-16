Mediaset S p A : Berlusconi refuses court-ordered medical check-up, trial to continue

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - A trial over bribery charges
against Silvio Berlusconi will continue after the former Italian
prime minister refused to undergo a court-ordered check-up that
was meant to determine whether he was fit to be tried, judicial
sources said.
A Milan court last week ordered an expert opinion on
Berlusconi's health after his trial had been repeatedly delayed
due to frequent hospital visits.
Berlusconi said the decision to subject him to an "unlimited
psychiatric check-up" was "damaging to my history and my
honour", as well as showing "obvious prejudice against me",
according to a copy of a statement the politician and
businessman deposited with the court and seen by Reuters.
Berlusconi said the trial would proceed in his absence, a
fact which his lawyer said was "a serious harm to his defence at
a particularly sensitive moment in the proceedings".
The next hearing was originally set for Nov. 17 but the
court might seek to bring the date forward, the sources added.
The trial began in 2017, with 84-year-old Berlusconi charged
with bribing witnesses in a previous case where he was accused
of paying for sex with a minor, in which he was finally
acquitted. He has pleaded not guilty.
Berlusconi, who served four terms as prime minister, has
been in and out of hospital this year after contracting COVID-19
in September last year and speculation has mounted over a
serious deterioration of his health. He has been hospitalised
twice in recent weeks.
Berlusconi's last government collapsed in 2011 amid a debt
crisis and scandal over his notorious "bunga bunga" sex parties
attended by models and a teenage girl nicknamed Ruby.
Those parties gave rise to the original "Ruby" trial at
which he was acquitted in 2015.
Berlusconi has also been tried for numerous alleged
financial crimes, and was found guilty of tax fraud in 2013, his
only definitive conviction.
His Forza Italia party has lost most of its former support,
but remains a significant player on Italy's fragmented political
scene.
