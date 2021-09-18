Mediaset S p A : COMPLETION OF THE TRANSFER OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE TO THE NETHERLANDS

PRESS RELEASE

COMPLETION OF THE TRANSFER OF THE REGISTERED OFFICE TO THE

NETHERLANDS

NEW ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION, NEW COMPANY NAME, NEW ISIN CODE

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER: PIER SILVIO BERLUSCONI

CHAIRMAN: FEDELE CONFALONIERI

CHANGE OF THE "HOME MEMBER STATE"

Further to the previous press releases, in particular on 15 September, 30 July and 23 June 2021, it is hereby announced that, considering that all the conditions precedent relating to the transfer of the registered office of the Company to the Netherlands (the "Transfer"), as described in the report of the board of directors drafted pursuant to Article 125-ter of Legislative Decree no. 58/1998 and Article 72 of the regulation adopted by Consob resolution no. 11971/99 and published on 21 May 2021 on the Company's website (https://corporate.mediaset.it), have been fulfilled, on the date hereof the Dutch notarial deed has been executed and the Transfer has therefore been completed.

With the completion of the Transfer, the Company's new Articles of Association hasbecome effective, and the name of the Company is Mediaset N.V.

It should be noted that the Company's tax residence, as well as its central administration, remains in Italy and the Company's shares will continue to be listed on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of Borsa Italiana (MTA), as of 20 September 2021 under the newISIN code NL0015000H23, without any actions to be taken by the Shareholders.

Pier Silvio Berlusconi CEO and Fedele Confalonieri Chairman confirmed.

Pursuant to Article 5:25a paragraph 3 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht) all listed companies are required to publicly announce which country is their "home member state" for purposes of regulation of their disclosure obligations under the EU Transparency Directive. In fulfillment of this obligation, Mediaset N.V. herebyannounces that its home member state has changed from Italy to the Netherlands.

Amsterdam, 18 September 2021

