Mediaset S p A : BOARD APPROVES RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER 2021

The main results in the first three months of 2021 can be summarised as follows:

Finally, decisive action to control costs has resulted in lower overall expenditure than in both the first quarter of 2020 and the same period of 2019.

These results were impacted by a better-than-expected rise in advertising revenues in Italy, which were up by +6.1% in the first quarter of the year compared with the same period of 2020 (which was affected by the Covid effect only in March): making this the third consecutive quarter with growing advertising sales. Meanwhile in Spain, the advertising market has been less brilliant, particularly in the first two months, although the first signs of recovery were seen in March.

Despite a general context still strongly conditioned by the covid emergency, the Mediaset Group saw a significant increase in its results compared with the same period of the previous year, with a level of consolidated net profit higher not only than in the first quarter of 2020 but also the same period of 2019, in addition to maintaining a strong level cash generation.

The Board of Directors of Mediaset, which met under the Chairmanship of Fedele Confalonieri, has approved the interim report for the first quarter of 2021.

DUE TO THE ONGOING COVID EMERGENCY, MEDIASET HAS BEEN ABLE TO GROW ITS AUDIENCE

As a result, the Board has appointed Marina Brogi, an independent non-executive director, as the Chair of the Remuneration Committee in accordance with the recommendations of the Code of Corporate Governance.

The Board of Directors of Mediaset recorded the loss of independence requirements by the director Andrea Canepa, as foreseen in article 147 ter of the Single Finance Act, without prejudice to his tenure as a non-executive director, as well as the loss of independence requirements foreseen by the recommendations of the Code of Corporate Governance.

As in the rest of the world, advertising sales revenues in both countries have obviously been affected by the Covid crisis. Nevertheless, in Italy, with a result in marked contrast to the rest of the market (-1.4%), gross television advertising revenues rose to €453.5 million, compared with the €427.5 million of the first three months of 2020. In Spain, the figure was €171.0 million, compared with €202.8 million the previous year.

PROPOSAL BY THE SHAREHOLDER FININVEST CONCERNING THE INTEGRATION OF THE

AGENDA OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING IN A SINGLE CALL

IN ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY SESSION FOR 23 JUNE 2021 - DIVIDEND

The Board of Directors discussed a proposal, received on 7 May 2021 from the financial investment shareholder Fininvest S.p.A., concerning the integration of the agenda of the meeting called on 27 April 2021, in single call, in ordinary and extraordinary session, for 23 June 2021.

The Shareholder requested the addition of the following: "Distribution to the Shareholders of an

extraordinary dividend of €0.30 (zero point thirty) per outstanding share, to be paid from the net income for the year and from available reserves; related and consequent resolutions".

The Board of Directors determined that the proposal was presented in compliance with applicable legislation, both under the subjective profile (having been presented by a shareholder representing at least one fortieth of the share capital), and under the objective criteria (the request for supplement having been presented within the terms indicated in the notice calling the Shareholders' Meeting and accompanied by "a report stating the motivation for the proposed resolutions on additional matters they propose to discuss", pursuant to art. 126-bis, co . 4, of the TUF (Single Finance Act).

The Board of Directors also noted that there are no legal, statutory or contractual reasons to prevent or hinder such distribution and that therefore the proposal can be duly submitted to the Shareholders.

The assessments made by the Board of Directors, pursuant to art. 126-bis, co. 4, of the TUF (Single Finance Act), together with the Request for Integration in addition to the Shareholder Report, as well as the notice calling the Shareholders' Meeting, completed as a consequence of the Request for Integration, shall be made available to the public today at the Company's registered office, on the Company website at https://corporate.mediaset.it/it/("Governance/ Shareholders' Meeting" section) and on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage at www.emarketstorage.com. The news of the integration shall also be communicated through a notice published in the newspaper Il Sole24Ore on 13 May 2021.

The eventual approval by the Shareholders at the meeting called for 23 June 2021 of the proposed distribution of the extraordinary dividend will result in the amount paid for this purpose (€0.30 per share) as a deduction from the price due to the Shareholders who will exercise the right of withdrawal following the transfer of the Company's registered headquarters to the Netherlands (see press release dated 26 April 2021). As a result, the sum of €1.881 per share will be paid to these Shareholders (i.e. €2.181 minus the extraordinary dividend). It should also be noted that the dividend will be paid on 21 July 2021 with coupon detachment on 19 July 2021 and the record date of 20 July 2021 (coupon no. 20).

FORECAST FOR THE YEAR

Advertising sales in April saw a particularly sustained rise, in both Italy and Spain, compared with the same month of 2020, one of the most heavily affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. This result, combined with a presumed similar trend in the coming months, is expected to result in a significantly higher increase in the Group's revenues in the first half of the year than that in the first quarter.

In particular, Mediaset's total advertising revenues in Italy in the first four months of 2021 grew by more than 21% compared with the same period of 2020, with revenues in April that were practically double those of last year. The second quarter of 2021 should therefore be the fourth in a row with growing advertising sales in Italy.

After initial signs of recovery in March, also Spain saw a similar trend: in fact, in April, the television advertising market in Spain grew by more than 150% compared with April 2020. Despite continuing uncertainty, the general economic situation in the coming months is expected to move in the direction of a progressive improvement, driven by the vaccination campaigns and a relaxation of current restrictions.

On this basis, and thanks to ongoing cost controls, the Group confirms the objective for 2021 of