    MS   IT0001063210

MEDIASET S.P.A.

(MS)
Mediaset S p A : FININVEST, MEDIASET AND VIVENDI PUT AN END TO THEIR DISPUTES

05/03/2021 | 03:41pm EDT
JOINT PRESS RELEASE FININVEST, MEDIASET AND VIVENDI

FININVEST, MEDIASET AND VIVENDI

PUT AN END TO THEIR DISPUTES

Milan, Cologno Monzese, Paris, May 3, 2021

Vivendi, Fininvest and Mediaset are pleased to announce that they have come to a global agreement to put an end to their disputes by waiving all litigations and claims among them.

Vivendi will support Mediaset's international development by voting in favour of the transfer of Mediaset's headquarters to the Netherlands and will also vote in favor of the proposed resolutions on the abolition of the double voting mechanism. Further, Mediaset and Vivendi have entered into good neighborhood in free-to-air television and standstill commitments for a 5-year term.

Fininvest will propose at the Annual General Meeting of Mediaset, due to take place on June 23, 2021, the distribution to all shareholders of an extraordinary dividend of €0.30 per share for payment on July 21, 2021; Fininvest and Vivendi undertook to vote in favour of such resolution.

Vivendi has committed to sell on the stock market, over a five-year period,(1) the entire 19.19% Mediaset equity stake held through Simon Fiduciaria. Fininvest will have a call option to buy any unsold portion in any 12-month period at the set annual price.

Fininvest will buy 5% of the Mediaset share capital, held directly by Vivendi, at an ex-dividend price of €2.70 per share. Vivendi will remain a shareholder of Mediaset with its residual 4.61% stake and will be free to retain or sell this stake at any time and any price.

Vivendi's subsidiary Dailymotion has agreed to a payment of €26.3 million to settle its copyright litigation with Mediaset's subsidiaries RTI and Medusa.

The closing of the settlement agreement is scheduled on July 22, 2021.

  1. One-fifthof the stake will be sold each year starting from the closing date at a minimum price of €2.75 in year 1, €2.80 in year 2, €2.90 in year 3, €3 in year 4 and €3.10 in year 5. Vivendi will be entitled to sell the entire stake at any time should the Mediaset stock price reach €3.20.

Department of Communications & Corporate Image

Tel. +39 02 2514 9301

Fax +39 02 2514 9271

e-mail: direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.it www.mediaset.it/corporate/

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 02 2514 7008

Fax +39 02 2514 8535

e-mail: investor.relations@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/investor

Fininvest Communication Department

Ph: +39.02.85414252

Fax: +39.02.85414352

Email: dir.comunicazione@fininvest.it

www.fininvest.it

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 03 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2021 19:40:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 587 M 3 118 M 3 118 M
Net income 2020 141 M 170 M 170 M
Net Debt 2020 1 147 M 1 382 M 1 382 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,5x
Yield 2020 0,58%
Capitalization 3 052 M 3 682 M 3 678 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,62x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 5 004
Free-Float 23,4%
Chart MEDIASET S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Mediaset S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIASET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 2,30 €
Last Close Price 2,66 €
Spread / Highest target 12,9%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -66,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Pier Silvio Berlusconi Deputy Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Simone Sole Head-Finance & Administration
Marco Giordani Chief Financial Officer & Director
Fedele Confalonieri Chairman
Carlo Secchi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIASET S.P.A.27.42%3 633
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.67%337 675
COMCAST CORPORATION7.16%257 969
VIACOMCBS INC.10.09%26 668
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP3.95%15 298
FORMULA ONE GROUP10.19%10 720
