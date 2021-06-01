Log in
MEDIASET S.P.A.

Mediaset S p A : PUBLICATION OF THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

06/01/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

MEDIASET S.P.A.: PUBLICATION OF THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mediaset S.p.A. would like to inform you that the lists for the appointment of the members of the Board of Directors are available to the public at the Registered office, on the Company's website https://corporate.mediaset.it(Governance/ Shareholders' Meeting section) and on authorised storage device www.emarketstorage.com, jointly with the relevant documentation requested by law and by the Company's By-laws.

Here below are the presented lists of candidates:

List n. 1, submitted by the majority shareholder Fininvest S.p.A., owning 44,175% of Company's capital:

  1. Fedele Confalonieri
  2. Pier Silvio Berlusconi
  3. Marco Angelo Ettore Ambrogio Giordani
  4. Gina Nieri
  5. Niccolo' Querci
  6. Stefano Sala
  7. Marina Berlusconi
  8. Danilo Pellegrino
  9. Carlo Secchi (*)
  10. Marina Brogi (*)
  11. Alessandra Piccinino (*)
  12. Stefania Bariatti (*)
  13. Teresa Naddeo (*)
  14. Antonio Di Giovanni (*)
  15. Elisabetta Floccari (*)
    1. Candidates who declare that they can take on the role of independent director.

In presenting the list, the shareholder Fininvest S.p.A. proposed:

  • to entrust the administration of the Company to a Board of Directors consisting of 15 members;
  • to fix the term of office of the Board of Directors at three financial years and in any event up to the date of the Shareholder's Meeting called to approve the financial statements at 31 December 2023;
  • to determine the total gross annual remuneration due to the Board of Directors to be 620,000.00 (six hundred and twenty thousand point zero zero) euros, to be subdivided as follows:
    1. for the Chairman 60,000.00 (sixty thousand point zero zero) euros;
    2. to each of the other Directors 40,000.00 (forty thousand point zero zero) euros;
      also with the right during the year to withdrawal in several tranches and all without prejudice to the provisions of Art.2389, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code; and
  • to allocate to directors who are members of the Committees appointed by the Board with preliminary, propositional and consultative functions, including the Related Parties Committee, an additional gross annual emolument of 30,000.00 (thirty thousand point zero zero) euros for the Chairman of each Committee and an additional gross annual emolument of 20,000.00 (twenty thousand point zero zero) euros for each other Committee member.

List n. 2, submitted by a group of asset management companies and other institutional investors who together own 1.109% of Company's capital:

  1. Giulio Gallazzi (*)
  2. Costanza Esclapon de Villeneuve (*)
  3. Raffaele Cappiello (*)

(*) Candidates who declare that they can take on the role of independent director.

We remind herewith that the Shareholders' Meeting for the appointment of the Board of Directors is called on 23 June 2021 at 12.00 p.m. (local time - in single call).

Cologno Monzese, 1 June 2021

Department of Communications and Media Relations

Tel. +39 022514.9301

Fax +39 022514.9271

e-mail: direzionecomunicazione@mediaset.it www.mediaset.it/corporate/

Investor Relations Department

Tel. +39 022514.7008

Fax +39 022514.8535

e-mail: investor.relations@mediaset.it http://www.mediaset.it/investor

Disclaimer

Mediaset S.p.A. published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 16:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
