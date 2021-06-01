MEDIASET S.P.A.: PUBLICATION OF THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF THE MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Mediaset S.p.A. would like to inform you that the lists for the appointment of the members of the Board of Directors are available to the public at the Registered office, on the Company's website https://corporate.mediaset.it(Governance/ Shareholders' Meeting section) and on authorised storage device www.emarketstorage.com, jointly with the relevant documentation requested by law and by the Company's By-laws.

Here below are the presented lists of candidates:

List n. 1, submitted by the majority shareholder Fininvest S.p.A., owning 44,175% of Company's capital: