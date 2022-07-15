MediaTek : 2022 Q2 Investor Conference

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/29
2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:00 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)To announce the Company's financial results of 2Q 2022 and the
guidance for 3Q 2022
(2)Options to participate in the Conference:Please refer to
https://corp.mediatek.com/investor-relations/financial-information/
quarterly-earnings
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
MediaTek will upload the presentation on 2022/07/29.