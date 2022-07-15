MediaTek : 2022 Q2 Investor Conference

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/29 2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:00 p.m. 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: (1)To announce the Company's financial results of 2Q 2022 and the guidance for 3Q 2022 (2)Options to participate in the Conference:Please refer to https://corp.mediatek.com/investor-relations/financial-information/ quarterly-earnings 5.Any other matters that need to be specified: MediaTek will upload the presentation on 2022/07/29.