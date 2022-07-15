Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  MediaTek Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-13
646.00 TWD   +1.89%
646.00 TWD   +1.89%
MEDIATEK : 2022 Q2 Investor Conference
PU
07/08MEDIATEK : Monthly Sales Revenue June, 2022
PU
07/08MEDIATEK : announced June 2022 consolidated net sales
PU
MediaTek : 2022 Q2 Investor Conference

07/15/2022 | 05:04am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/15 Time of announcement 16:56:42
Subject 
 2022 Q2 Investor Conference
Date of events 2022/07/29 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/07/29
2.Time of institutional investor conference:3:00 p.m.
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
(1)To announce the Company's financial results of 2Q 2022 and the
   guidance for 3Q 2022
(2)Options to participate in the Conference:Please refer to
https://corp.mediatek.com/investor-relations/financial-information/
quarterly-earnings
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 MediaTek will upload the presentation on 2022/07/29.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 15 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2022 09:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
