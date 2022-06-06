Log in
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  06-01
898.00 TWD   -0.77%
898.00 TWD   -0.77%
04:22aMEDIATEK : to attend investor meetings
PU
04:22aMEDIATEK : Announcement of cash dividend adjustment
PU
06/01MEDIATEK : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary - Airoha Technology Corp. the Board of directors approved the establishment of the Remuneration Committee and members
PU
MediaTek : Announcement of cash dividend adjustment

06/06/2022 | 04:22am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/06 Time of announcement 16:07:50
Subject 
 Announcement of cash dividend adjustment
Date of events 2022/06/06 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or
  shareholders meeting:2022/06/06
2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution:
(1) NT$91,147,046,031 for distribution of profit. NT$57 for per share.
(2) NT$25,585,135,728 for distribution of capital surplus.
    NT$16 for per share.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change:
(1) NT$91,147,046,031 for distribution of profit. NT$57.00082799
    for per share.
(2) NT$25,585,135,728 for distribution of capital surplus;
    NT$16.00023241 for per share.
4.Reason for the change:
The Board authorized Chairman to adjust cash dividend per share to
reflect the reduced number of shares outstanding due to the exercise of
employee stock options and withdrawal of employee restricted stocks awards.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
