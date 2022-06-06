MediaTek : Announcement of cash dividend adjustment

Statement

1.Date of the resolution of the board of directors or shareholders meeting:2022/06/06 2.Type and monetary amount of original dividend distribution: (1) NT$91,147,046,031 for distribution of profit. NT$57 for per share. (2) NT$25,585,135,728 for distribution of capital surplus. NT$16 for per share. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution after the change: (1) NT$91,147,046,031 for distribution of profit. NT$57.00082799 for per share. (2) NT$25,585,135,728 for distribution of capital surplus; NT$16.00023241 for per share. 4.Reason for the change: The Board authorized Chairman to adjust cash dividend per share to reflect the reduced number of shares outstanding due to the exercise of employee stock options and withdrawal of employee restricted stocks awards. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:None