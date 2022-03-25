MediaTek : Announcement of the Board of Directors (substitute of the AGM) important resolutions on behalf of MTK's major subsidiary, Richtek Technology Corp.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/25 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:profit distribution 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:No 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Yes 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:No 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:No 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No