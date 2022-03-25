MediaTek : Announcement of the Board of Directors (substitute of the AGM) important resolutions on behalf of MTK's major subsidiary, Richtek Technology Corp.
03/25/2022 | 09:36am GMT
Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
17:24:54
Subject
Announcement of the Board of Directors (substitute
of the AGM) important resolutions on behalf of MTK's
major subsidiary, Richtek Technology Corp.
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/25
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:profit distribution
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:No
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Yes
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:No
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:No
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No