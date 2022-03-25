Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. MediaTek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MediaTek : Announcement of the Board of Directors (substitute of the AGM) important resolutions on behalf of MTK's major subsidiary, Richtek Technology Corp.

03/25/2022 | 09:36am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/03/25 Time of announcement 17:24:54
Subject 
 Announcement of the Board of Directors (substitute
of the AGM) important resolutions on behalf of MTK's
major subsidiary, Richtek Technology Corp.
Date of events 2022/03/25 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/03/25
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:profit distribution
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:No
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Yes
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:No
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:No
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:No

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 09:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDIATEK INC.
09:36aMEDIATEK : Announcement of the Board of Directors (substitute of the AGM) important resolu..
PU
09:36aMEDIATEK : Announcement to convene the meeting of Board of Directors (substitute of the AG..
PU
09:27aMediaTek Announces First Commercial SoC Support for Dolby Vision IQ with Precision Deta..
AQ
03/21TRACKINSIGHT : Play a Taiwan trade rebound with these ETFs
TI
03/16UBS Adjusts MediaTek's Price Target to NT$1,320 From NT$1,370, Keeps at Buy
MT
03/16MEDIATEK : To announce on behalf of subsidiary Gaintech Co. Limited the share sale of Airo..
PU
03/16MEDIATEK : To announce the accumulated reduction shareholdings of major subsidiary, Airoha..
PU
03/16MEDIATEK : Board of Directors approved a proposal to distribute dividends
PU
03/16MEDIATEK : Board of Directors resolved to convene the 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Me..
PU
03/16MediaTek Inc. Approves Dividend from Legal Reserve and Capital Surplus for the Period f..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIATEK INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 595 B 20 739 M 15 726 M
Net income 2022 129 B 4 481 M 3 398 M
Net cash 2022 177 B 6 176 M 4 683 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 8,24%
Capitalization 1 547 B 53 933 M 40 896 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,30x
EV / Sales 2023 2,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart MEDIATEK INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 972,00 TWD
Average target price 1 447,10 TWD
Spread / Average Target 48,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kuan Chou Chen General Manager
Ta-Wei Ku CFO, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.-18.32%53 933
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-10.77%21 592
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-10.22%19 585
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED-10.25%12 388
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.3.25%12 323
NAN YA PRINTED CIRCUIT BOARD CORPORATION-11.19%11 608