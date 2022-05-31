MediaTek : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend
05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/05/31
Time of announcement
17:13:12
Subject
Announcement of the record date for common share dividend
Date of events
2022/05/31
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/05/31
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend from earnings:NT$91,147,046,031
Cash distribution from capital reserve:NT$25,585,135,728
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/26
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/27
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/01
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/01
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash Dividend Payment Date:2022/07/21