    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-29
878.00 TWD   +3.17%
MEDIATEK : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend
PU
MEDIATEK : announced AGM important resolutions
PU
MEDIATEK : Announcement for the distribution of the dividends approved by the board of directors on behalf of MEDIATEK SINGAPORE PTE. LTD., a subsidiary of MTK.
PU
MediaTek : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend

05/31/2022 | 05:30am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 17:13:12
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for common share dividend
Date of events 2022/05/31 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/05/31
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend from earnings:NT$91,147,046,031
Cash distribution from capital reserve:NT$25,585,135,728
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/06/23
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/26
6.Book closure starting date:2022/06/27
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/01
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/01
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
 Cash Dividend Payment Date:2022/07/21

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 09:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
