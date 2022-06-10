MediaTek : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend on behalf of Richtek Technology Corporation, a major subsidiary of MTK
06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/10
Time of announcement
16:56:49
Subject
Announcement of the record date for common share
dividend on behalf of Richtek Technology Corporation,
a major subsidiary of MTK
Date of events
2022/06/10
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/06/10
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend from earnings:NT$5,713,173,071
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/30
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash Dividend Payment Date:2022/07/18