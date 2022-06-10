Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  MediaTek Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-08
924.00 TWD   -0.65%
05:12aMEDIATEK : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend on behalf of Richtek Technology Corporation, a major subsidiary of MTK
PU
05:02aMEDIATEK : announced May 2022 consolidated net sales
PU
06/06China Lockdowns Hit Shipments of MediaTek, Qualcomm in April
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MediaTek : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend on behalf of Richtek Technology Corporation, a major subsidiary of MTK

06/10/2022 | 05:12am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/10 Time of announcement 16:56:49
Subject 
 Announcement of the record date for common share
dividend on behalf of Richtek Technology Corporation,
a major subsidiary of MTK
Date of events 2022/06/10 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/06/10
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividend from earnings:NT$5,713,173,071
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/06/30
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/01
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/05
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/05
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash Dividend Payment Date:2022/07/18

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 10 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDIATEK INC.
05:12aMEDIATEK : Announcement of the record date for common share dividend on behalf of Richtek ..
PU
05:02aMEDIATEK : announced May 2022 consolidated net sales
PU
06/06China Lockdowns Hit Shipments of MediaTek, Qualcomm in April
MT
06/06MEDIATEK : to attend investor meetings
PU
06/06MEDIATEK : Announcement of cash dividend adjustment
PU
06/06Mediatek Inc. Announces Cash Dividend Adjustment from Capital Surplus
CI
06/06MediaTek Inc. Announces Cash Dividend Adjustment
CI
06/01MEDIATEK : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary - Airoha Technology Corp. the Board of d..
PU
06/01MEDIATEK : Announce on behalf of major subsidiary - Airoha Technology Corp. the establishm..
PU
06/01MEDIATEK : Announce on behalf of the major subsidiary-Airoha Technology Corp. the importan..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIATEK INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 592 B 20 071 M 20 071 M
Net income 2022 130 B 4 398 M 4 398 M
Net cash 2022 163 B 5 522 M 5 522 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 8,07%
Capitalization 1 470 B 49 687 M 49 831 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,21x
EV / Sales 2023 2,03x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart MEDIATEK INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 924,00 TWD
Average target price 1 117,76 TWD
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kuan Chou Chen General Manager
Ta-Wei Ku CFO, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.-22.35%50 154
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-33.31%17 164
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.71%17 064
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-28.23%10 282
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-13.42%10 225
SILERGY CORP.-43.58%9 118