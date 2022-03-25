MediaTek : Announcement to convene the meeting of Board of Directors (substitute of the AGM) on behalf of MTK's major subsidiary, Richtek Technology Corp.
03/25/2022 | 09:36am GMT
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/25
Time of announcement
17:24:38
Subject
Announcement to convene the meeting of Board of
Directors (substitute of the AGM) on behalf of MTK's
major subsidiary, Richtek Technology Corp.
Date of events
2022/03/25
To which item it meets
paragraph 17
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/25
2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/03/25
3.Shareholders meeting location:NA
4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters:
I.Report on the company's employee compensation distribution
for 2021.
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
I.Adoption of the 2021 Business Report.
II.Adoption of the 2021 Financial Statements.
III.Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits.
6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:NA
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
10.Book closure starting date:NA
11.Book closure ending date:NA
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA