MediaTek : Announcement to convene the meeting of Board of Directors (substitute of the AGM) on behalf of MTK's major subsidiary, Richtek Technology Corp.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/03/25 2.Shareholders meeting date:2022/03/25 3.Shareholders meeting location:NA 4.Cause for convening the meeting (1)Reported matters: I.Report on the company's employee compensation distribution for 2021. 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: I.Adoption of the 2021 Business Report. II.Adoption of the 2021 Financial Statements. III.Adoption of the Proposal for Distribution of 2021 Profits. 6.Cause for convening the meeting (3)Matters for Discussion:NA 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA 10.Book closure starting date:NA 11.Book closure ending date:NA 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA