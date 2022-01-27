MediaTek : Announcement to purchase Airoha's shares from Gaintech in order to simplify the shareholding structure of Airoha

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield, etc.):Airoha Technology Corp. (��Airoha��); Ordinary shares 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27 3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction: 18,990,671 shares; USD1.48 per share; Total consideration: USD28,106,193.08 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): Gaintech Co. Limited (��Gaintech��); indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of MediaTek 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of transfer: According to the announcement on behalf of subsidiaries on July 27, 2021 that Airoha resolved to merge with Airoha Technology (Cayman) Inc., the merger has been completed on January 1, 2022. Gaintech, the indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of MediaTek, obtained the newly issued shares of Airoha as the consideration of merger. Now for the purpose of simplifying the shareholding structure of Airoha, MediaTek resolved to purchase Airoha��s shares from Gaintech. 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:N/A 7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being disposed of, over such related party):N/A 8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition): The transaction is for group reorganization and shall not have impact on profit and loss of MediaTek group. 9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: The terms of payment of the transaction are provided in the contract and will be followed. The closing of the transaction will occur after completion of related procedures. 10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making unit: The transaction was approved by MediaTek��s Board of Directors with reference to the price fairness opinion issued by an independent CPA 11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or disposed of:NTD92.25 12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment: MediaTek: 65,541,894 shares; Approximately NTD9.58 billion; 63%; None Gaintech: 22,886,194 shares; Approximately NTD2.54 billion; 22%; None 13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the present: (1)MediaTek��s investment (including the transaction) to the total assets of MediaTek: 66.91% (2)MediaTek��s investment (including the transaction) to equity attributable to owners of MediaTek: 79.65% (3)Working Capital of MediaTek: NTD50,541,316,000 14.Broker and broker's fee:N/A 15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: The group reorganization for the purpose of simplifying the shareholding structure of Airoha 16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No 17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party:Yes 18.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/27 19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the Audit Committee:2022/01/26 20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current transaction:No 21.Name of the CPA firm:Crowe (TW) CPAs. 22.Name of the CPA:Lin, Chih-Lung, CPA 23.Practice certificate number of the CPA: No. Jin-Guan-Cheng-Shen-10200032833 24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No 25.Details on change of business model:N/A 26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the expected coming year:N/A 27.Source of funds:MediaTek��s own funds 28.Any other matters that need to be specified:No