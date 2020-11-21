MediaTek : Announces New MT8192 and MT8195 Chipsets Designed for Next Generation of Chromebooks

Nov 11, 2020 - 12:00 AM

HSINCHU, Taiwan - November 10, 2020 - MediaTek today unveiled its MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets for the next generation of Chromebooks. With the 7nm MT8192 for mainstream devices and the 6nm MT8195 for high quality devices, brands can design powerful, sleek and lightweight Chromebooks that deliver longer battery life and incredible computing experiences from video conferencing and streaming video to cloud gaming and AI-powered applications.

'Chromebooks are seeing an unprecedented surge in popularity as more people work remotely and take online classes. MediaTek already powers some of the most popular Chromebooks on the market, and will continue to improve and drive user experiences forward with our new chipsets,' said Jerry Yu, Corporate Senior Vice President at MediaTek. 'The MT8192 and MT8195 give brands more features to design powerful Chromebooks with innovative form factors that can flip, fold or detach, are slim and lightweight, and have great battery life.'

The MT8192 and MT8195 chipsets each integrate a high performance AI processing unit (APU) to power a wide range of voice and vision-based applications. MediaTek's powerful APU technology is designed to seamlessly process voice ID recognition and voice control, speech and image recognition, speech to text, live translation, object recognition, background removal, noise reduction, image and video segmentation and gesture control, all in real-time. Both chipsets also have a dedicated audio digital signal processor (DSP) to enable ultra-low power voice wakeup (VoW) for voice assistants.

Brands can design Chromebooks with a variety of camera configurations thanks to a high dynamic range (HDR) image signal processor and hardware depth engine built into the chipsets. This gives device makers the option to integrate super-large 80MP 4-cell cameras, single 32MP cameras or dual camera setups up to 16 MP + 16 MP to bring Chromebooks sharp and crisp HDR for video conferencing.

MediaTek's MT8195, built on the 6nm TSMC process, integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A78 cores for compute intensive applications and four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores to simultaneously handle background tasks and maximize battery life. The MT8195 also integrates MediaTek's APU 3.0, providing up to 4 TOPS performance. The powerful five-core Arm-Mali G57 GPU delivers great visuals, while quad-channel 2133MHz LPDDR4X ensures there is plenty of memory bandwidth for the powerful cores. The MT8195 also supports up to three simultaneous displays so users can enjoy more screen real estate whether they're working, gaming or just browsing the internet.

With support for Dolby Vision, 7.1 surround sound audio and a Codec AV1 hardware video accelerator, users can enjoy cinema-quality experiences for streaming movies and TV shows from the most popular online services. Additionally, AV1 hardware decoding uses less data while still offering stunning graphics and smooth video experiences.

MediaTek's MT8192 integrates an octa-core CPU with four Arm Cortex-A76 cores and four Arm Cortex-A55 to provide an ideal balance of power and efficiency. MediaTek's APU 2.0 provides the MT8192 with up to 2.4 TOPs performance. The chipset also packs a powerful five-core Arm Mali-G57 GPU to deliver great visuals, plus 2133MHz LPDDR4x and UFS 2.1 storage. The MT8192 supports wide quad high definition (WQHD) displays with standard 60Hz refresh-rates, or FullHD+ displays with up to 120Hz refresh-rates for super-fast responsiveness. Additionally, the chipset can support two Full HD displays simultaneously.

Both chipsets also integrate 4K HDR video decoding to provide excellent video quality while also maximizing battery life, allowing users to watch their favorite content for longer. In addition, the MT8192 and MT8195 support PCI-Express Gen 3 and USB 3.2 Gen 1.

Devices powered by the MT8192 will hit the market in Q2 2021. The MT8195 will arrive at a later date.

For more details on MediaTek's chipsets for Chromebooks, visit: https://i.mediatek.com/chromebook.

###

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.