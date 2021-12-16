Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. MediaTek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 12/16
1090 TWD   +2.83%
12/16MEDIATEK : Clarification of News and Media Reports
PU
12/16Taiwan chip designer MediaTek says next year's supply largely in hand
RE
12/16Pixelworks and MediaTek Enter into Cooperation Agreement
PR
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MediaTek : Clarification of News and Media Reports

12/16/2021 | 11:29pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2021/12/17 Time of announcement 12:18:00
Subject 
 Clarification of News and Media Reports
Date of events 2021/12/17 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/17
2.Company name:MediaTek Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Infotimes, Economic Daily News, etc.
6.Content of the report:MediaTek aims for 10% revenue growth annually
7.Cause of occurrence:
Please refer to TWSE MOPS for financial numbers.
8.Countermeasures:Release material information announcement
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 17 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2021 04:28:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDIATEK INC.
12/16MEDIATEK : Clarification of News and Media Reports
PU
12/16Taiwan chip designer MediaTek says next year's supply largely in hand
RE
12/16Pixelworks and MediaTek Enter into Cooperation Agreement
PR
12/16MediaTek Officially Launches Dimensity 9000 Flagship Chip And Announces Adoption by Glo..
AQ
12/16MediaTek Launches Dimensity 9000 Chip And Announces Adoption by Global Device Makers
CI
12/15LitePoint and MediaTek Collaborate to Accelerate Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E Product Developme..
CI
12/13MEDIATEK : To announce the capital amendment registration of Hsu-Ta Investment Corp. has b..
PU
12/10MEDIATEK : Monthly Sales Revenue November, 2021
PU
12/10MEDIATEK : Announce the update of the share sale plan on behalf of the subsidiary, Gaintec..
PU
12/10MEDIATEK : announced November 2021 consolidated net sales
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIATEK INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 490 B 17 636 M 17 636 M
Net income 2021 106 B 3 807 M 3 807 M
Net cash 2021 189 B 6 809 M 6 809 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 5,06%
Capitalization 1 734 B 62 340 M 62 374 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,15x
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Chart MEDIATEK INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 1 090,00 TWD
Average target price 1 359,97 TWD
Spread / Average Target 24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kuan Chou Chen General Manager
Ta-Wei Ku CFO, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.45.92%60 555
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-4.25%26 452
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.32.73%25 254
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.61.39%21 308
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-17.48%14 842
SILERGY CORP.88.80%14 779