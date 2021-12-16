MediaTek : Clarification of News and Media Reports

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/17 2.Company name:MediaTek Inc. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or ��subsidiaries��):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A 5.Name of the reporting media:Infotimes, Economic Daily News, etc. 6.Content of the report:MediaTek aims for 10% revenue growth annually 7.Cause of occurrence: Please refer to TWSE MOPS for financial numbers. 8.Countermeasures:Release material information announcement 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A