MediaTek : Clarification of News and Media Reports
12/16/2021 | 11:29pm EST
Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
Date of announcement
2021/12/17
Time of announcement
12:18:00
Subject
Clarification of News and Media Reports
Date of events
2021/12/17
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2021/12/17
2.Company name:MediaTek Inc.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter ��the company itself�� or
��subsidiaries��):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:N/A
5.Name of the reporting media:Infotimes, Economic Daily News, etc.
6.Content of the report:MediaTek aims for 10% revenue growth annually
7.Cause of occurrence:
Please refer to TWSE MOPS for financial numbers.
8.Countermeasures:Release material information announcement
9.Any other matters that need to be specified: N/A
