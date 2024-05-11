Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 10, 2024- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for April 2024 totaled NT$42,028 million.
Consolidated Sales Report of April 2024 (Unit: NT$ million)
Net Sales
2024
2023
YoY Change%
April
42,028
28,350
48.25%
January through April
175,486
124,001
41.52%
Item
April 2024
March 2024
MoM Change%
Net Sales
42,028
50,480
-16.74%
Note (1) : Year 2024 figures have not been audited.
Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.
About MediaTek Inc.
MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.
MediaTek Inc is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of multimedia integrated circuit (IC) chipsets. The main products including mobile communication chipsets, tablet computer chips, bluetooth chips, wireless local area network (WLAN) chips, global positioning system (GPS) chips, optical storage chipsets, artificial intelligence Internet of Things device single chips, automotive electronic chipsets and others. The Company is also involved in the provision of related design, testing, maintenance and technological consultancy services. The Company's products are mainly used in mobile phones, digital TVs, personal computer systems, digital home appliances, wearable devices and Internet of Things products. The Company mainly distributes its products in domestic and overseas markets.