Monthly Sales Revenue April, 2024
May 10, 2024 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - April 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan, May 10, 2024- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for April 2024 totaled NT$42,028 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of April 2024 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2024

2023

YoY Change%

April

42,028

28,350

48.25%

January through April

175,486

124,001

41.52%

Item

April 2024

March 2024

MoM Change%

Net Sales

42,028

50,480

-16.74%

Note (1) : Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 10 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2024 02:05:05 UTC.