  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. MediaTek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 01/07
1100 TWD   -3.08%
04:48aMEDIATEK : Monthly Sales Revenue December, 2021
PU
04:08aMEDIATEK : announced December 2021 consolidated net sales
PU

MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue December, 2021

01/10/2022 | 04:48am EST
Jan 10, 2022 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - December 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 10, 2022- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for December 2021 totaled NT$46,202 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of December 2021 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2021

2020

YoY Change%

December

46,202

32,429

42.47%

January through December

493,415

322,146

53.16%

Item

December 2021

November 2021

MoM Change%

Net Sales

46,202

45,039

2.58%

Note (1) : Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 09:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
