MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue December, 2021

Jan 10, 2022 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - December 2021



Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 10, 2022- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for December 2021 totaled NT$46,202 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of December 2021 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2021 2020 YoY Change% December 46,202 32,429 42.47% January through December 493,415 322,146 53.16%

Item December 2021 November 2021 MoM Change% Net Sales 46,202 45,039 2.58%

Note (1) : Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

