Mar 8, 2024 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - February 2024

Hsinchu, Taiwan, March 8, 2024- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for February 2024 totaled NT$38,482 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of February 2024 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2024 2023 YoY Change% February 38,482 30,310 26.96% January through February 82,978 52,693 57.47%

Item February 2024 January 2024 MoM Change% Net Sales 38,482 44,496 -13.52%

Note (1) : Year 2024 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.