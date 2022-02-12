Log in
MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue January, 2022

02/12/2022 | 04:32am EST
Feb 11, 2022 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - January 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, February 11, 2022- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for January 2022 totaled NT$43,502 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of January 2022 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2022

2021

YoY Change%

January

43,502

35,333

23.12%

January through January

43,502

35,333

23.12%

Item

January 2022

December 2021

MoM Change%

Net Sales

43,502

46,202

-5.84%

Note (1) : Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc. MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2022 09:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
