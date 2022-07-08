MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue June, 2022

Jul 8, 2022 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - June 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 8, 2022- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for June 2022 totaled NT$51,029 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of June 2022 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2022 2021 YoY Change% June 51,029 47,756 6.85% January through June 298,441 233,686 27.71%

Item June 2022 May 2022 MoM Change% Net Sales 51,029 52,076 -2.01%

Note (1) : Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

