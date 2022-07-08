Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. MediaTek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-06
636.00 TWD   +5.12%
09:54aMEDIATEK : Monthly Sales Revenue June, 2022
PU
05:14aMEDIATEK : announced June 2022 consolidated net sales
PU
07/01Chip stocks fall as Micron outlook signals easing demand
RE
MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue June, 2022

07/08/2022 | 09:54am EDT
Jul 8, 2022 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - June 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan, July 8, 2022- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for June 2022 totaled NT$51,029 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of June 2022 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2022

2021

YoY Change%

June

51,029

47,756

6.85%

January through June

298,441

233,686

27.71%

Item

June 2022

May 2022

MoM Change%

Net Sales

51,029

52,076

-2.01%

Note (1) : Year 2022 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc. MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 13:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
