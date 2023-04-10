Advanced search
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-09
742.00 TWD   -0.93%
12:16pMediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue March, 2023
PU
03/23Softbank-owned Arm seeks to raise prices ahead of U.S. IPO - FT
RE
03/17Ericsson and MediaTek expand 5G deployment options for CSPs with flexible Carrier Aggregation solution
AQ
MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue March, 2023

04/10/2023 | 12:16pm EDT
Apr 10, 2023 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - March 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 10, 2023- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for March 2023 totaled NT$42,958 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of March 2023 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2023

2022

YoY Change%

March

42,958

59,180

-27.41%

January through March

95,652

142,711

-32.98%

Item

March 2023

February 2023

MoM Change%

Net Sales

42,958

30,310

41.73%

Note (1) : Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.
 MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do.
Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 10 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 April 2023 16:15:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about MEDIATEK INC.
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIATEK INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 495 B 16 253 M 16 253 M
Net income 2023 85 069 M 2 794 M 2 794 M
Net cash 2023 110 B 3 620 M 3 620 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 8,79%
Capitalization 1 181 B 38 791 M 38 791 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
EV / Sales 2024 1,84x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart MEDIATEK INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 742,00 TWD
Average target price 791,46 TWD
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuan Chou Chen President & Director
Ta Wei Ku Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.19.84%39 157
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.22.19%17 722
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-6.51%15 245
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED15.82%10 707
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.39.14%8 773
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.50.10%8 629
