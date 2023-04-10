MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue March, 2023

Apr 10, 2023 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - March 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 10, 2023- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for March 2023 totaled NT$42,958 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of March 2023 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2023 2022 YoY Change% March 42,958 59,180 -27.41% January through March 95,652 142,711 -32.98%

Item March 2023 February 2023 MoM Change% Net Sales 42,958 30,310 41.73%

Note (1) : Year 2023 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

