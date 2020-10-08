MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue September, 2020

Log in
10/08/2020 | 05:10am EDT
Oct 8, 2020 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - September 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 8, 2020- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for September 2020 totaled NT$37,866 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of September 2020 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2020

2019

YoY Change%

September

37,866

23,494

61.18%

January through September

225,741

181,513

24.37%

Item

September 2020

August 2020

MoM Change%

Net Sales

37,866

32,716

15.74%

Note (1) : Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables 1.5 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies and advanced multimedia solutions across a broad range of products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, OTT boxes, wearables and automotive solutions. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and more easily achieve their goals through smart technology. We call this idea Everyday Genius and it drives everything we do. Visit　www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 08 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2020 09:09:07 UTC
