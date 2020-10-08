MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue September, 2020

Oct 8, 2020 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - September 2020

Hsinchu, Taiwan, October 8, 2020- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for September 2020 totaled NT$37,866 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of September 2020 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2020 2019 YoY Change% September 37,866 23,494 61.18% January through September 225,741 181,513 24.37%

Item September 2020 August 2020 MoM Change% Net Sales 37,866 32,716 15.74%

Note (1) : Year 2020 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

