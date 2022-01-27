Log in
MediaTek : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Consolidated Results

01/27/2022
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/01/27 Time of announcement 18:04:45
Subject 
 MediaTek Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year
2021 Consolidated Results
Date of events 2022/01/27 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27
2.Company name:MediaTek Inc.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or
  ��subsidiaries��):Head office
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:
MediaTek Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Consolidated
Results
4Q21 consolidated revenue of NT$128,654 million, down 1.8% from
previous quarter and up 33.5% year-over-year
4Q21 consolidated gross margin of 49.6%, up 2.9 percentage points
from previous quarter and up 5.1 percentage points year-over-year
4Q21 consolidated operating income of NT$29,721 million, up 1.5%
from previous quarter and up 93.3% year-over-year
4Q21 consolidated net income of NT$30,148 million; EPS of NT$18.99
2021 consolidated revenue of NT$493,415 million, up 53.2% year-over-year,
reaching record high
2021 consolidated gross margin of 46.9%, up 3 percentage points
year-over-year; consolidated operating income of NT$108,040 million,
up 150% year-over-year; EPS of NT$70.56, reaching record high

Consolidated Revenue
MediaTek Inc. today announced financial results of fourth-quarter
ended December 31, 2021. The fourth-quarter revenue was NT$128,654
million, down 1.8% sequentially and up 33.5% year-over-year. The
slight quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to smartphone
product mix changes. The year-over-year increase was mainly
benefitted from product specifications upgrade or higher demand
across major products.
Annual revenue totaled NT$493,415 million, up 53.2% year-over-year.

Consolidated Gross Profit and Gross Margin
The fourth-quarter gross profit was NT$63,830 million, up 4.3%
sequentially and up 48.9% year-over-year. Gross margin for the
quarter was 49.6%, up 2.9 percentage points sequentially and
up 5.1 percentage points year-over-year. The quarter-over-quarter
and year-over-year increases in gross margins were mainly due
to better product mix.
Gross profit for the year was NT$231,605 million
(gross margin: 46.9%), up 63.6% year-over-year.

Consolidated Net Income, Net Profit Margin and EPS
Net income for the quarter was NT$30,148 million, up 6.3%
sequentially and up 101.6% year-over-year. Net profit margin
for the quarter was 23.4%, increased from 21.6% in the
previous quarter and increased from 15.5% in the year-ago
quarter. EPS was NT$18.99, up from NT$17.92 in the prior
quarter and NT$9.35 in the year-ago quarter. The
quarter-over-quarter increases in net income,
net profit margin and EPS were mainly due to higher gross
margin this quarter. The year-over-year increases in net
income, net profit margin and EPS were mainly due to
higher revenue and gross margin this quarter.
Full-year 2021 net income was NT$111,873 million,
up 170% year-over-year. Accumulated EPS was NT$70.56
for the year, compared with NT$26.01 last year.

Business Outlook for 1Q22
Consolidated Revenue: Around NT$131.2 billion ~ 141.5 billion, at
a forecast exchange rate of 27.7 NT dollars to 1 US dollar
Consolidated Gross Margin: 49% �� 1.5%
Consolidated Operating Expense Ratio : 25% �� 2%

6.Countermeasures:NA
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
