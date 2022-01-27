MediaTek : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Consolidated Results

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27 2.Company name:MediaTek Inc. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter ��head office�� or ��subsidiaries��):Head office 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:NA 5.Cause of occurrence: MediaTek Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Consolidated Results 4Q21 consolidated revenue of NT$128,654 million, down 1.8% from previous quarter and up 33.5% year-over-year 4Q21 consolidated gross margin of 49.6%, up 2.9 percentage points from previous quarter and up 5.1 percentage points year-over-year 4Q21 consolidated operating income of NT$29,721 million, up 1.5% from previous quarter and up 93.3% year-over-year 4Q21 consolidated net income of NT$30,148 million; EPS of NT$18.99 2021 consolidated revenue of NT$493,415 million, up 53.2% year-over-year, reaching record high 2021 consolidated gross margin of 46.9%, up 3 percentage points year-over-year; consolidated operating income of NT$108,040 million, up 150% year-over-year; EPS of NT$70.56, reaching record high Consolidated Revenue MediaTek Inc. today announced financial results of fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2021. The fourth-quarter revenue was NT$128,654 million, down 1.8% sequentially and up 33.5% year-over-year. The slight quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to smartphone product mix changes. The year-over-year increase was mainly benefitted from product specifications upgrade or higher demand across major products. Annual revenue totaled NT$493,415 million, up 53.2% year-over-year. Consolidated Gross Profit and Gross Margin The fourth-quarter gross profit was NT$63,830 million, up 4.3% sequentially and up 48.9% year-over-year. Gross margin for the quarter was 49.6%, up 2.9 percentage points sequentially and up 5.1 percentage points year-over-year. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases in gross margins were mainly due to better product mix. Gross profit for the year was NT$231,605 million (gross margin: 46.9%), up 63.6% year-over-year. Consolidated Net Income, Net Profit Margin and EPS Net income for the quarter was NT$30,148 million, up 6.3% sequentially and up 101.6% year-over-year. Net profit margin for the quarter was 23.4%, increased from 21.6% in the previous quarter and increased from 15.5% in the year-ago quarter. EPS was NT$18.99, up from NT$17.92 in the prior quarter and NT$9.35 in the year-ago quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increases in net income, net profit margin and EPS were mainly due to higher gross margin this quarter. The year-over-year increases in net income, net profit margin and EPS were mainly due to higher revenue and gross margin this quarter. Full-year 2021 net income was NT$111,873 million, up 170% year-over-year. Accumulated EPS was NT$70.56 for the year, compared with NT$26.01 last year. Business Outlook for 1Q22 Consolidated Revenue: Around NT$131.2 billion ~ 141.5 billion, at a forecast exchange rate of 27.7 NT dollars to 1 US dollar Consolidated Gross Margin: 49% �� 1.5% Consolidated Operating Expense Ratio : 25% �� 2% 6.Countermeasures:NA 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA