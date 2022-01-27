MediaTek : Summary consolidated financial forecast for the first quarter of 2022
01/27/2022 | 05:19am EST
Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/01/27
Time of announcement
18:05:26
Subject
Summary consolidated financial forecast for
the first quarter of 2022
Date of events
2022/01/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 13
Statement
1.Fiscal year of the financial forecast:2022
2.Type of financial forecast:Summary
3.Date of board of directors resolution:2022/01/27
4.Date of preparation, correction, or updating of the financial
forecast:2022/01/25
5.Reason for preparation of the financial forecast:Voluntary disclosure
6.Reason for the correction or update and monetary amount affected:
Not applicable
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:
(1)The forecast is an estimate from the management team based on the current
plans and expectations of the future operating outlook. The accounting
treatment adopted is in accordance with the financial reports.
(2)However, since business events and the operating environment may vary
from expectations, these projections may not fully meet the actual results.