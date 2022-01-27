Log in
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
MediaTek : The Board of Directors Approved the Cancellation of Restricted Shares to Employees Stock Awards

01/27/2022 | 05:19am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 4 Date of announcement 2022/01/27 Time of announcement 18:06:17
Subject 
 The Board of Directors Approved the Cancellation of
Restricted Shares to Employees Stock Awards
Date of events 2022/01/27 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/27
2.Reason for capital reduction:
The Restricted shares to employees will be cancelled because the business
performance required of employees is not reached. The Restricted shares to
employees will be returned and the capital will be reduced.
3.Amount of capital reduction:NT$ 176,990
4.Cancelled shares:17,699 shares
5.Capital reduction percentage:0.001%
6.Share capital after capital reduction:NT$ 15,988,242,990
7.Scheduled date of the shareholders meeting:N/A
8.Estimated no.of listed common shares after issuance of new shares
upon capital reduction:1,598,824,299 shares
9.Estimated ratio of listed common shares after issuance of new shares upon
capital reduction to outstanding common shares:N/A
10.Please explain any countermeasures for lower circulation in
shareholding if the aforesaid estimated no.of listed common shares upon
capital reduction does not reach 60 million and the percentage does not
reach 25%:N/A
11.The record date for capital reduction:2022/02/07
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:N/A

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
