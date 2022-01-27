Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. MediaTek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MediaTek : To announce by MediaTek Inc. and on behalf of subsidiary of capital budgeting of intangible assets approved by Board of Directors

01/27/2022 | 05:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/01/27 Time of announcement 18:07:46
Subject 
 To announce by MediaTek Inc. and on behalf of subsidiary
of capital budgeting of intangible assets
approved by Board of Directors
Date of events 2022/01/27 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying assets (if preferred shares, the terms
and conditions of issuance shall also be indicated, e.g., dividend yield,
etc.):Software and non-exclusive license
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/01/27
3.Amount, unit price, and total monetary amount of the transaction:
(1)MediaTek Inc.:NT$2.12 billion.
(2)MediaTek Singapore Pte. Ltd.:NT$1.22 billion.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
(1)MediaTek Inc.:
Ansys Inc.; ARM Limited; Cadence Design Systems Limited;
Imagination Technologies Limited; intoPIX SA;
Keysight Technologies Singapore (Sales) Pte Ltd;
Mentor Graphics Asia Pte Ltd; Rambus Incorporated;
Secure-IC SAS; Synopsys International Limited, etc.;
Relationship: None.
(2)MediaTek Singapore Pte. Ltd.:
Ansys Inc.; ARM Limited; Cadence Design Systems Limited;
Imagination Technologies Limited;
Keysight Technologies Singapore (Sales) Pte Ltd;
Mentor Graphics Asia Pte Ltd; Synopsys International Limited, etc.;
Relationship: None.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Matters related to the current disposal of creditors' rights (including
types of collaterals of the disposed creditor��s rights; if creditor's
rights over a related party, announcement shall be made of the name of the
related party and the book amount of the creditor's rights, currently being
disposed of, over such related party):NA
8.Profit or loss from the disposal (not applicable in cases of acquisition
of securities) (those with deferral should provide a table explaining
recognition):NA
9.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary
amount), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms
and conditions:Base on purchase order payment term.
10.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
(1)MediaTek Inc.:
Price comparison and negotiation;
Quotations offered by vendors and market price;
Based on the approval of Board of Directors Meeting of MediaTek Inc..
(2)MediaTek Singapore Pte. Ltd.:
Price comparison and negotiation;
Quotations offered by vendors and market price;
Based on the approval of Board of Directors Meeting of
MediaTek Singapore Pte. Ltd..
11.Net worth per share of the Company's underlying securities acquired or
disposed of:NA
12.Cumulative no.of shares held (including the current transaction), their
monetary amount, shareholding percentage, and status of any restriction of
rights (e.g., pledges), as of the present moment:NA
13.Current ratio of securities investment (including the current trade, as
listed in article 3 of Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of
Assets by Public Companies) to the total assets and equity attributable to
owners of the parent as shown in the most recent financial statement and
working capital as shown in the most recent financial statement as of the
present:NA
14.Broker and broker's fee:NA
15.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:For operation.
16.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:No
17.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is
a related party:No
18.Date of the board of directors resolution:NA
19.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the Audit Committee:NA
20.Whether the CPA issued an unreasonable opinion regarding the current
transaction:No
21.Name of the CPA firm:IP International CPAs Firm
22.Name of the CPA:Kun-Kuang Hsu
23.Practice certificate number of the CPA:3796
24.Whether the transaction involved in change of business model:No
25.Details on change of business model:NA
26.Details on transactions with the counterparty for the past year and the
expected coming year:Depending on the Company's operational needs.
27.Source of funds:Working capital.
28.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 10:18:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDIATEK INC.
05:19aMEDIATEK : Announcement to purchase Airoha's shares from Gaintech in order to simplify the..
PU
05:19aMEDIATEK : To announce by MediaTek Inc. and on behalf of subsidiary of capital budgeting o..
PU
05:19aMEDIATEK : The Board of Directors Approved the Cancellation of Restricted Shares to Employ..
PU
05:19aMEDIATEK : Summary consolidated financial forecast for the first quarter of 2022
PU
05:19aMEDIATEK : Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Consolidated Results
PU
01:01aElliptic Labs AI Virtual Proximity SensorTM Launches on 4 Xiaomi Redmi Smartphone Model..
AQ
01/26MediaTek Announces Kompanio 1380 for Premium Chromebooks
AQ
01/24MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 24, 2022
01/24MEDIATEK : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Technology Corp. The board of ..
PU
01/24MEDIATEK : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Technology Corp. The board of ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIATEK INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 490 B 17 610 M 17 610 M
Net income 2021 106 B 3 809 M 3 809 M
Net cash 2021 186 B 6 694 M 6 694 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 5,03%
Capitalization 1 710 B 61 611 M 61 461 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,11x
EV / Sales 2022 2,65x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart MEDIATEK INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 075,00 TWD
Average target price 1 362,14 TWD
Spread / Average Target 26,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kuan Chou Chen General Manager
Ta-Wei Ku CFO, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.-9.66%61 611
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-8.45%23 490
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-1.87%21 197
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-21.09%21 004
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-11.15%13 846
SILERGY CORP.-27.76%12 338