MediaTek : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Techn -ology Corp. The board of directors resolved to increase capital through capitalization of capital surplus.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/24 2.Source of capital increase funds:Capital surplus 3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus) : 41,573,058 shares 4.Par value per share:NTD10 5.Total monetary value of the issuance:NTD415,730,580 6.Issue price:NA 7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:NA 8.Number of shares publicly sold:NA 9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing shareholders:400 shares gratuitously allotted for every thousand shares. 10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by the deadline: For distribution of fractional shares, shareholders may go to the Company��s stock registrar and transfer agent to consolidate fractional shares within 5 days from book closure starting date. If the fractional shares are not consolidated within the period or the fractional shares are still less than one share after consolidation, the fractional shares will be exchanged for cash to be calculated as a fraction of their par value (with fractions of NT$ discarded). The Chairman of Airoha Technology Corp. is authorized to designate specific persons to subscribe the fractional shares. 11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares: The same as existing shares. 12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase: To enhance the scale of capital and strengthen financial 13.Any other matters that need to be specified: The Company��s stock registrar and transfer agent�R CTBC Bank Transfer Agency Dept. Tel: (02) 6636-5566 Address�R5F., No.83, Sec. 1, Chongqing S. Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City.