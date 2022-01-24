MediaTek : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Techn -ology Corp. The board of directors resolved to increase capital through capitalization of capital surplus.
01/24/2022 | 05:24am EST
Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
Date of announcement
2022/01/24
Time of announcement
18:18:33
Subject
To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Techn
-ology Corp. The board of directors resolved to increase
capital through capitalization of capital surplus.
Date of events
2022/01/24
To which item it meets
paragraph 11
Statement
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/24
2.Source of capital increase funds:Capital surplus
3.Number of shares issued (not including those distributed to employees if
consisting in capital increase from earnings or capital surplus) :
41,573,058 shares
4.Par value per share:NTD10
5.Total monetary value of the issuance:NTD415,730,580
6.Issue price:NA
7.Number of shares subscribed for by or allocated to employees:NA
8.Number of shares publicly sold:NA
9.Ratio of shares subscribed by or allotted as stock dividends to existing
shareholders:400 shares gratuitously allotted for every thousand shares.
10.Handling method for fractional shares and shares unsubscripted for by
the deadline:
For distribution of fractional shares, shareholders may go to the
Company's stock registrar and transfer agent to consolidate fractional
shares within 5 days from book closure starting date. If the fractional
shares are not consolidated within the period or the fractional shares are
still less than one share after consolidation, the fractional shares will be
exchanged for cash to be calculated as a fraction of their par value
(with fractions of NT$ discarded).
The Chairman of Airoha Technology Corp. is authorized to designate specific
persons to subscribe the fractional shares.
11.Rights and obligations of these newly issued shares:
The same as existing shares.
12.Utilization of the funds from the capital increase:
To enhance the scale of capital and strengthen financial
13.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The Company's stock registrar and transfer agent:
CTBC Bank Transfer Agency Dept.
Tel: (02) 6636-5566
Address�R5F., No.83, Sec. 1, Chongqing S. Rd., Zhongzheng Dist., Taipei City.