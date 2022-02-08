MediaTek : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Technology Corp. 2022 1st extraordinary general meeting of important resolutions.

Statement

1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/02/08 2.Important resolutions: I.Acknowledged of the 2020 consolidated and individual financial statements (Including Airoha Technology (Samoa) Corporation) II.Approved the increase capital through capitalization of capital surplus and Cash distribution from capital reserve III.Approved amendments to the Company's ��Articles of Association�� IV.Approved amendments to the Company's ��Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal�� V.Approved establishment of the Company's ��Procedures for Lending Funds to Others�� VI.Approved amendments to the Company's ��Rules of Procedure for Shareholders Meetings�� VII.Approved amendments to the Company's ��Rules for Election of Directors�� 3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA