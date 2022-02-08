MediaTek : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Technology Corp. 2022 1st extraordinary general meeting of important resolutions.
02/08/2022 | 05:02am EST
Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/02/08
Time of announcement
17:42:19
Subject
To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha
Technology Corp. 2022 1st extraordinary general meeting of
important resolutions.
Date of events
2022/02/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 18
Statement
1.Date of the special shareholders meeting:2022/02/08
2.Important resolutions:
I.Acknowledged of the 2020 consolidated and individual financial statements
(Including Airoha Technology (Samoa) Corporation)
II.Approved the increase capital through capitalization of capital surplus
and Cash distribution from capital reserve
III.Approved amendments to the Company's ��Articles of Association��
IV.Approved amendments to the Company's ��Procedures for Asset Acquisition
& Disposal��
V.Approved establishment of the Company's ��Procedures for Lending Funds
to Others��
VI.Approved amendments to the Company's ��Rules of Procedure for Shareholders
Meetings��
VII.Approved amendments to the Company's ��Rules for Election of Directors��
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA
