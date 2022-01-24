MediaTek : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Technology Corp. The board of directors has decided to convene the 2022 1st extraordinary general meeting.
01/24/2022 | 05:24am EST
Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/01/24
2.Special shareholders meeting date:2022/02/08
3.Special shareholders meeting location:
5F.-1, No.1, Tai-Yuan 2nd St., Zhubei City, Hsinchu County
4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:
I. Report of the amendments to the company's
��Management of Operation of Board Meetings��
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
I. Adoption of the 2020 consolidated and individual financial statements
(Including Airoha Technology (Samoa) Corporation.)
6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:
I. Discussion on increase capital through capitalization of capital surplus
and cash distribution from capital reserve
II. Discussion of amendments to the company's ��Articles of Association��
III. Discussion of amendments to the company's
��Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal��
IV. Discussion of the establishment of the company's
��Procedures for Lending Funds to Others��
V. Discussion of the amendments to the company's
��Rules and Procedures of Shareholders�� Meetings��
VI. Discussion of the amendments to the company's
��Rules for Election of Directors��
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
10.Book closure starting date:2022/01/25
11.Book closure ending date:2022/02/08
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA