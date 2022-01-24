MediaTek : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Technology Corp. The board of directors has decided to convene the 2022 1st extraordinary general meeting.

Statement

1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/01/24 2.Special shareholders meeting date:2022/02/08 3.Special shareholders meeting location: 5F.-1, No.1, Tai-Yuan 2nd St., Zhubei City, Hsinchu County 4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters: I. Report of the amendments to the company's ��Management of Operation of Board Meetings�� 5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters: I. Adoption of the 2020 consolidated and individual financial statements (Including Airoha Technology (Samoa) Corporation.) 6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion: I. Discussion on increase capital through capitalization of capital surplus and cash distribution from capital reserve II. Discussion of amendments to the company's ��Articles of Association�� III. Discussion of amendments to the company's ��Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal�� IV. Discussion of the establishment of the company's ��Procedures for Lending Funds to Others�� V. Discussion of the amendments to the company's ��Rules and Procedures of Shareholders�� Meetings�� VI. Discussion of the amendments to the company's ��Rules for Election of Directors�� 7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA 8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA 9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA 10.Book closure starting date:2022/01/25 11.Book closure ending date:2022/02/08 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA