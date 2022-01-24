Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. MediaTek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MediaTek : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Technology Corp. The board of directors has decided to convene the 2022 1st extraordinary general meeting.

01/24/2022 | 05:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 3 Date of announcement 2022/01/24 Time of announcement 18:17:37
Subject 
 To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha
Technology Corp. The board of directors has decided to
convene the 2022 1st extraordinary general meeting.
Date of events 2022/01/24 To which item it meets paragraph 17
Statement 
1.Date of the board of directors' resolution:2022/01/24
2.Special shareholders meeting date:2022/02/08
3.Special shareholders meeting location:
5F.-1, No.1, Tai-Yuan 2nd St., Zhubei City, Hsinchu County
4.Cause for convening the meeting(1)Reported matters:
 I. Report of the amendments to the company's
��Management of Operation of Board Meetings��
5.Cause for convening the meeting (2)Acknowledged matters:
 I. Adoption of the 2020 consolidated and individual financial statements
(Including Airoha Technology (Samoa) Corporation.)
6.Cause for convening the meeting(3)Matters for Discussion:
I. Discussion on increase capital through capitalization of capital surplus
and cash distribution from capital reserve
II. Discussion of amendments to the company's ��Articles of Association��
III. Discussion of amendments to the company's
��Procedures for Asset Acquisition & Disposal��
IV. Discussion of the establishment of the company's
��Procedures for Lending Funds to Others��
V. Discussion of the amendments to the company's
��Rules and Procedures of Shareholders�� Meetings��
VI. Discussion of the amendments to the company's
��Rules for Election of Directors��
7.Cause for convening the meeting (4)Election matters:NA
8.Cause for convening the meeting (5)Other Proposals:NA
9.Cause for convening the meeting (6)Extemporary Motions:NA
10.Book closure starting date:2022/01/25
11.Book closure ending date:2022/02/08
12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 10:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MEDIATEK INC.
05:24aMEDIATEK : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Techn -ology Corp. The board o..
PU
01/19MediaTek Inc. Shows the World's First Live Demos of Wi-Fi 7 Technology to Customers and..
CI
01/18MEDIATEK : Highlights How 6G Will Accelerate Digital Transformation in New White Paper
PU
01/13MEDIATEK : to Webcast 4Q21 Result Conference Call on January 27, 2022
PU
01/13MEDIATEK : 2021 Q4 Investor Conference
PU
01/10MEDIATEK : Monthly Sales Revenue December, 2021
PU
01/10MEDIATEK : announced December 2021 consolidated net sales
PU
01/06Today on Wall Street: A hard pill to swallow
01/06MARKETSCREENER’S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : January 6, 2022
2021MEDIATEK : Announcement of BOD's approval of property purchase
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIATEK INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 490 B 17 706 M 17 706 M
Net income 2021 106 B 3 830 M 3 830 M
Net cash 2021 186 B 6 730 M 6 730 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 5,05%
Capitalization 1 702 B 61 453 M 61 508 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,64x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart MEDIATEK INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 1 070,00 TWD
Average target price 1 362,14 TWD
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kuan Chou Chen General Manager
Ta-Wei Ku CFO, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.-10.08%61 453
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-9.82%23 138
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-17.60%21 870
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.60%20 763
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-10.37%13 927
SILERGY CORP.-27.36%12 432