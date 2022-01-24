MediaTek : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha Technology Corp. The board of directors resolved for cash distribution from capital reserve.
01/24/2022 | 05:24am EST
Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
2022/01/24
To announce on behalf of major subsidiary Airoha
Technology Corp. The board of directors resolved for cash
distribution from capital reserve.
2022/01/24
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/01/24
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
NTD6,235,958,700 from capital surplus(NTD60 per share)
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA