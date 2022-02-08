Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  MediaTek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

MediaTek : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary, Airoha Technology Corp., that the record date of both capital increase and cash distributions by capital surplus.

02/08/2022 | 05:02am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: MediaTek Inc.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/02/08 Time of announcement 17:42:34
Subject 
 To announce on behalf of major subsidiary, Airoha
Technology Corp., that the record date of both capital
increase and cash distributions by capital surplus.
Date of events 2022/02/08 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/02/08
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: ��Ex-rights��,
��Ex-dividend��, or ��Ex-rights and dividend��):Ex-rights and dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
 (1) stock dividends: NTD415,730,580
 (2) cash dividends: NTD6,235,958,700
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA
5.Last date before book closure:2022/02/11
6.Book closure starting date:2022/02/14
7.Book closure ending date:2022/02/18
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/02/18
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 10:01:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
