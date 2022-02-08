MediaTek : To announce on behalf of major subsidiary, Airoha Technology Corp., that the record date of both capital increase and cash distributions by capital surplus.

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/02/08 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: ��Ex-rights��, ��Ex-dividend��, or ��Ex-rights and dividend��):Ex-rights and dividend 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: (1) stock dividends: NTD415,730,580 (2) cash dividends: NTD6,235,958,700 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:NA 5.Last date before book closure:2022/02/11 6.Book closure starting date:2022/02/14 7.Book closure ending date:2022/02/18 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/02/18 9.Any other matters that need to be specified:NA