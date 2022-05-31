MediaTek : announced AGM important resolutions

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:
Approved the adoption of the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits
and the distribution of a NT$57 cash dividend per common share.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:
Approved amendments to the Company's "Article of Incorporation"
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:
Approved the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:None
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:
Approved the distribution of NT$16 cash per common share
from the capital reserve
Approved amendments to the Company's "Procedures Governing
the Acquisition or Disposition of Assets"
Approved amendments to the Company's "Operating Procedures
of Endorsement/Guarantee"
Approved amendments to the Company's "Operating Procedures
of Outward Loans to Others"
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None