MediaTek : announced AGM important resolutions

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/05/31 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation: Approved the adoption of the proposal for distribution of 2021 profits and the distribution of a NT$57 cash dividend per common share. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter: Approved amendments to the Company's "Article of Incorporation" 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements: Approved the 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:None 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals: Approved the distribution of NT$16 cash per common share from the capital reserve Approved amendments to the Company's "Procedures Governing the Acquisition or Disposition of Assets" Approved amendments to the Company's "Operating Procedures of Endorsement/Guarantee" Approved amendments to the Company's "Operating Procedures of Outward Loans to Others" 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:None