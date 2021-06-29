MediaTek : Launches Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture Giving Device Makers Access to More Customized Consumer Experiences

Jun 29, 2021 - 8:30 AM

HSINCHU, Taiwan - June 29, 2021 - MediaTek announced the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture that provides brands with more flexibility to customize key 5G mobile device features to address different market segments. The open resource architecture gives smartphone brands closer-to-metal access to customize features for cameras, displays, graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) processing units (APUs), sensors and connectivity sub-systems within the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

'MediaTek is collaborating with the world's largest smartphone brands to unlock customized consumer experiences that differentiate flagship 5G smartphones,' said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. 'Whether it's novel multimedia features, unmatched performance, brilliant imaging or more synergy between smartphones and services, with our architecture device makers can tailor their devices to complement a variety of consumer lifestyles.'

Key ways that brands can customize the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture include:

Multimedia Experiences : With access to the in-chip, multi-core AI and display processors, brands can tailor multimedia experiences and unlock more synergy between the chipset and the smartphone's display and audio hardware. Brands are able to utilize MediaTek's artificial intelligence picture quality (AI-PQ) and AI Super Resolution (AI-SR) or can develop their own algorithms with customized video parameters and scenario detection backed by their own deep learning data or dynamically adjust display elements.

: With access to the in-chip, multi-core AI and display processors, brands can tailor multimedia experiences and unlock more synergy between the chipset and the smartphone's display and audio hardware. Brands are able to utilize MediaTek's artificial intelligence picture quality (AI-PQ) and AI Super Resolution (AI-SR) or can develop their own algorithms with customized video parameters and scenario detection backed by their own deep learning data or dynamically adjust display elements. Hybrid Multiprocessing : The open resource architecture gives brands the freedom to fine-tune a device's performance and power-efficiency through workload assignments customization across the chipset's processing resources. This includes the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), deep learning accelerators and visual processors.

: The open resource architecture gives brands the freedom to fine-tune a device's performance and power-efficiency through workload assignments customization across the chipset's processing resources. This includes the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), deep learning accelerators and visual processors. AI Processing : Using the foundation of MediaTek's NeuroPilot, brands have better access to MediaTek's deep learning accelerator (DLA) within the MediaTek APU. This allows brands to apply customizations to the multi-threaded scheduler and customized algorithms. They can also choose to access the DLA's capabilities to integrate INT8, INT16 and FP16 data types within a single AI hardware, which improves the device's precision, performance and power-efficiency.

: Using the foundation of MediaTek's NeuroPilot, brands have better access to MediaTek's deep learning accelerator (DLA) within the MediaTek APU. This allows brands to apply customizations to the multi-threaded scheduler and customized algorithms. They can also choose to access the DLA's capabilities to integrate INT8, INT16 and FP16 data types within a single AI hardware, which improves the device's precision, performance and power-efficiency. Camera Processing Engines : For both image and video capturing, brands are given raw access to the camera image signal processor (ISP) to directly control the data flow that immediately follows once content is captured. MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture gives brands access to the Dimensity 1200 chipset's low-level camera hardware engines to optimize the configurations to suit their chosen parameters, camera sensors and software setups. Brands can customize the chipset's hardware-based visual processing engines, such as depth mapping, image stabilization, warp engine, color correction and more.

: For both image and video capturing, brands are given raw access to the camera image signal processor (ISP) to directly control the data flow that immediately follows once content is captured. MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture gives brands access to the Dimensity 1200 chipset's low-level camera hardware engines to optimize the configurations to suit their chosen parameters, camera sensors and software setups. Brands can customize the chipset's hardware-based visual processing engines, such as depth mapping, image stabilization, warp engine, color correction and more. Connectivity: To create a well-rounded customer experience, brands will be able to sync the latest Bluetooth features with profiles to match their wireless accessories, such as headsets or gaming peripherals.

Devices powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture customized chipsets will hit the global market in July 2021.

For further details on MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/dimensityopenresource

For full specifications and further details on MediaTek's Dimensity 1200, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/smartphones/mediatek-dimensity-1200

