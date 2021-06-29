Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. MediaTek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

MediaTek : Launches Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture Giving Device Makers Access to More Customized Consumer Experiences

06/29/2021 | 04:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Jun 29, 2021 - 8:30 AM

HSINCHU, Taiwan - June 29, 2021 - MediaTek announced the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture that provides brands with more flexibility to customize key 5G mobile device features to address different market segments. The open resource architecture gives smartphone brands closer-to-metal access to customize features for cameras, displays, graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) processing units (APUs), sensors and connectivity sub-systems within the Dimensity 1200 chipset.

'MediaTek is collaborating with the world's largest smartphone brands to unlock customized consumer experiences that differentiate flagship 5G smartphones,' said Dr. Yenchi Lee, Deputy General Manager of MediaTek's Wireless Communications Business Unit. 'Whether it's novel multimedia features, unmatched performance, brilliant imaging or more synergy between smartphones and services, with our architecture device makers can tailor their devices to complement a variety of consumer lifestyles.'

Key ways that brands can customize the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture include:

  • Multimedia Experiences: With access to the in-chip, multi-core AI and display processors, brands can tailor multimedia experiences and unlock more synergy between the chipset and the smartphone's display and audio hardware. Brands are able to utilize MediaTek's artificial intelligence picture quality (AI-PQ) and AI Super Resolution (AI-SR) or can develop their own algorithms with customized video parameters and scenario detection backed by their own deep learning data or dynamically adjust display elements.
  • Hybrid Multiprocessing: The open resource architecture gives brands the freedom to fine-tune a device's performance and power-efficiency through workload assignments customization across the chipset's processing resources. This includes the central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), deep learning accelerators and visual processors.
  • AI Processing: Using the foundation of MediaTek's NeuroPilot, brands have better access to MediaTek's deep learning accelerator (DLA) within the MediaTek APU. This allows brands to apply customizations to the multi-threaded scheduler and customized algorithms. They can also choose to access the DLA's capabilities to integrate INT8, INT16 and FP16 data types within a single AI hardware, which improves the device's precision, performance and power-efficiency.
  • Camera Processing Engines: For both image and video capturing, brands are given raw access to the camera image signal processor (ISP) to directly control the data flow that immediately follows once content is captured. MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture gives brands access to the Dimensity 1200 chipset's low-level camera hardware engines to optimize the configurations to suit their chosen parameters, camera sensors and software setups. Brands can customize the chipset's hardware-based visual processing engines, such as depth mapping, image stabilization, warp engine, color correction and more.
  • Connectivity: To create a well-rounded customer experience, brands will be able to sync the latest Bluetooth features with profiles to match their wireless accessories, such as headsets or gaming peripherals.

Devices powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture customized chipsets will hit the global market in July 2021.

For further details on MediaTek's Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture, please visit: https://i.mediatek.com/dimensityopenresource

For full specifications and further details on MediaTek's Dimensity 1200, please visit: https://www.mediatek.com/products/smartphones/mediatek-dimensity-1200

###

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:49:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MEDIATEK INC.
04:50aMEDIATEK  : Launches Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture Giving Device Maker..
PU
06/28Qualcomm to work with more than 40 companies on faster 5G variant
RE
06/10MEDIATEK  : Monthly Sales Revenue May, 2021
PU
05/19MEDIATEK  : and Tessolve Collaborate to Roll-out Production-ready AIoT Hardware ..
PU
05/13MEDIATEK  : Brings Premium Features to High Tier 5G Smartphones with New 6nm Dim..
PU
05/12Infinix Launches Award Winning NOTE 10 Pro Series
DJ
05/10MEDIATEK  : Monthly Sales Revenue April, 2021
PU
05/05VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS  : to Integrate C-band Spectrum With MmWave
MT
05/04The Taiwanese Chip Champion Shaking Qualcomm's Tree -- Heard on the Street
DJ
04/28MEDIATEK  : 2021 Q1 Financial Results
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 474 B 16 991 M 16 991 M
Net income 2021 93 004 M 3 333 M 3 333 M
Net cash 2021 174 B 6 250 M 6 250 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 5,48%
Capitalization 1 480 B 52 998 M 53 015 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,45x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,1%
Chart MEDIATEK INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 935,00 TWD
Average target price 1 351,07 TWD
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kuan Chou Chen General Manager
Ta-Wei Ku CFO, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.25.17%52 561
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.19.51%29 502
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.16.96%22 259
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED42.47%18 037
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.27.82%14 348
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.13.22%13 810