MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue March, 2021

Apr 12, 2021 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - March 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 12, 2021- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for March 2021 totaled NT$40,147 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of March 2021 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales 2021 2020 YoY Change% March 40,147 22,824 75.89% January through March 108,033 60,863 77.50%

Item March 2021 February 2021 MoM Change% Net Sales 40,147 32,553 23.33%

Note (1) : Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

