MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
MediaTek : Monthly Sales Revenue March, 2021

04/12/2021 | 03:41pm EDT
Apr 12, 2021 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. Monthly Sales Report - March 2021

Hsinchu, Taiwan, April 12, 2021- MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454), today announced that consolidated net sales for March 2021 totaled NT$40,147 million.

Consolidated Sales Report of March 2021 (Unit: NT$ million)

Net Sales

2021

2020

YoY Change%

March

40,147

22,824

75.89%

January through March

108,033

60,863

77.50%

Item

March 2021

February 2021

MoM Change%

Net Sales

40,147

32,553

23.33%

Note (1) : Year 2021 figures have not been audited.

Note (2) : Consolidated entities include MediaTek and its consolidated subsidiaries.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.comfor more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 19:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
