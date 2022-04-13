Log in
MediaTek : to Webcast 1Q22 Result Conference Call on April 27, 2022

04/13/2022 | 01:55pm EDT
Apr 13, 2022 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. to Webcast 1Q22 Result Conference Call on April 27, 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan - April 13, 2022 - MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454) today announced it will webcast its first-quarter 2022 result conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Dr. Rick Tsai, CEO, and Mr. David Ku, CFO, will host the conference call to discuss the company's financial results and answer questions from investors.

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of MediaTek website. Investors who want to raise questions may use the toll number attached below.

Schedule and Webcast Links:

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time) Language: English

https://webpage-ott2b.cdn.hinet.net/webpage/live?contentProvider=mediatek

Dial-in Number: +886-2-21928016 Password: 867663#

The quarterly earnings press release will be published at the Company's website around 10 to 15 minutes prior to the conference call. Questions regarding this conference call may be directed to our Investor Relations Division at +886-3-567-0766.

About MediaTek Inc.
MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do.
Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 17:54:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
