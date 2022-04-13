MediaTek : to Webcast 1Q22 Result Conference Call on April 27, 2022

Apr 13, 2022 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. to Webcast 1Q22 Result Conference Call on April 27, 2022



Hsinchu, Taiwan - April 13, 2022 - MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454) today announced it will webcast its first-quarter 2022 result conference call on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Dr. Rick Tsai, CEO, and Mr. David Ku, CFO, will host the conference call to discuss the company's financial results and answer questions from investors.

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of MediaTek website. Investors who want to raise questions may use the toll number attached below.

Schedule and Webcast Links:

Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time) Language: English

https://webpage-ott2b.cdn.hinet.net/webpage/live?contentProvider=mediatek

Dial-in Number: +886-2-21928016 Password: 867663#

The quarterly earnings press release will be published at the Company's website around 10 to 15 minutes prior to the conference call. Questions regarding this conference call may be directed to our Investor Relations Division at +886-3-567-0766.

About MediaTek Inc.

