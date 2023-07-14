Jul 14, 2023 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. to Webcast 2Q23 Result Conference Call on July 28, 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan - July 14, 2023 - MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454) today announced it will webcast its second-quarter 2023 result conference call on Friday, July 28, 2023. Dr. Rick Tsai, CEO, and Mr. David Ku, CFO, will host the conference call to discuss the company's financial results and answer questions from investors.

Materials for the conference call will be published 30 minutes prior to the call and an audio replay will be available in one hour after the call at the investors section of MediaTek's website.

https://corp.mediatek.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-earnings

Schedule:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Time: 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time)

Language: English

Webcast Links:

https://webpage-ott2b.cdn.hinet.net/webpage/live?contentProvider=mediatek

Investors who want to raise questions may use the toll number below.

Dial-in Number: +852-21121444 / +886-2-33961191

Password: 9909528#

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do.

Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.