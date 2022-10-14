Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  MediaTek Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-12
544.00 TWD   -0.91%
09:03aMediatek : to Webcast 3Q22 Result Conference Call on October 28, 2022
PU
10/12MediaTek's Revenue Rises 18% in September
MT
10/11Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue September, 2022
PU
MediaTek : to Webcast 3Q22 Result Conference Call on October 28, 2022

10/14/2022 | 09:03am EDT
Oct 14, 2022 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. to Webcast 3Q22 Result Conference Call on October 28, 2022

Hsinchu, Taiwan - October 14, 2022 - MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454) today announced it will webcast its third-quarter 2022 result conference call on Friday, October 28, 2022. Dr. Rick Tsai, CEO, and Mr. David Ku, CFO, will host the conference call to discuss the company's financial results and answer questions from investors.

A live Webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor Relations section of MediaTek website. Investors who want to raise questions may use the toll number attached below.

Schedule and Webcast Links:

Friday, October 28, 2022

Time: 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time) Language: English

https://webpage-ott2b.cdn.hinet.net/webpage/live?contentProvider=mediatek

Dial-in Number: +886-2-21928016 Password: 339215#

The quarterly earnings press release will be published at the Company's website around 10 to 15 minutes prior to the conference call. Questions regarding this conference call may be directed to our Investor Relations Division at +886-3-567-0766.

About MediaTek Inc.

MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do.
Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 13:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
