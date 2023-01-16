Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  MediaTek Inc.
  News
  Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-15
704.00 TWD   +1.44%
01:40pMediatek : to Webcast 4Q22 Result Conference Call on February 3 2022
PU
01/10Mediatek : Monthly Sales Revenue December, 2022
PU
01/10MediaTek Inc. Reports Consolidated Net Sales Results for the Month of December 2022
CI
MediaTek : to Webcast 4Q22 Result Conference Call on February 3 2022

01/16/2023 | 01:40pm EST
Jan 16, 2023 - 5:00 PM

MediaTek Inc. to Webcast 4Q22 Result Conference Call on February 3, 2023

Hsinchu, Taiwan - January 16, 2023 - MediaTek Inc. (TWSE: 2454) today announced it will webcast its fourth-quarter 2022 result conference call on Friday, February 3, 2023. Dr. Rick Tsai, CEO, and Mr. David Ku, CFO, will host the conference call to discuss the company's financial results and answer questions from investors.

Materials for the conference call will be published 30 minutes prior to the call and an audio replay will be available in one hour after the call at the investors section of MediaTek's website.

https://corp.mediatek.com/investor-relations/financial-information/quarterly-earnings

Schedule:

Date: Friday, February 3, 2023

Time: 3:00 - 4:00 p.m. (Taiwan Time)

Language: English

Webcast Links:

https://webpage-ott2b.cdn.hinet.net/webpage/live?contentProvider=mediatek

Investors who want to raise questions may use the toll number below.

Dial-in Number: +852-21121444 / +886-2-33961191

Password: 9406003#

About MediaTek Inc.
MediaTek Incorporated (TWSE: 2454) is a global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year. We are a market leader in developing innovative systems-on-chip (SoC) for mobile device, home entertainment, connectivity and IoT products. Our dedication to innovation has positioned us as a driving market force in several key technology areas, including highly power-efficient mobile technologies, automotive solutions and a broad range of advanced multimedia products such as smartphones, tablets, digital televisions, 5G, Voice Assistant Devices (VAD) and wearables. MediaTek empowers and inspires people to expand their horizons and achieve their goals through smart technology, more easily and efficiently than ever before. We work with the brands you love to make great technology accessible to everyone, and it drives everything we do. Visit www.mediatek.com for more information.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Mediatek Inc. published this content on 16 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2023 18:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 554 B 18 254 M 18 254 M
Net income 2022 117 B 3 864 M 3 864 M
Net cash 2022 150 B 4 934 M 4 934 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,52x
Yield 2022 10,6%
Capitalization 1 120 B 36 914 M 36 914 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,81x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart MEDIATEK INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 704,00 TWD
Average target price 784,36 TWD
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Vice Chairman, CEO & Co-General Manager
Kuan Chou Chen General Manager & Director
Ta-Wei Ku CFO, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.12.64%36 459
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.11.50%16 274
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-9.27%14 955
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED2.55%9 604
GLOBALWAFERS CO., LTD.15.44%6 982
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.9.35%6 950