    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange - 10/29
913 TWD   -2.46%
10/27TSMC Declines US Request For Supply Chain Data
MT
10/27Setback for Nvidia's $54 billion ARM bid as EU regulators open probe
RE
10/262021 Q3 Financial Results
PU
All news about MEDIATEK INC.
10/26MediaTek Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
10/26MediaTek Singapore Pte. Ltd. announced that it has received $1 billion in funding from ..
CI
10/26HFI Innovation Inc. announced that it has received TWD 679 million in funding from Medi..
CI
10/21Vewd Announces Mediatek's Autus I20 Chipset Was Selected as the First Reference Platfor..
CI
10/12MEDIATEK : to Webcast 3Q21 Result Conference Call on October 26, 2021
PU
10/08MEDIATEK : Monthly Sales Revenue September, 2021
PU
10/08MediaTek Inc. Reports Consolidated Net Sales Results for the Month of September 2021
CI
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIATEK INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 490 B 17 590 M 17 590 M
Net income 2021 106 B 3 796 M 3 796 M
Net cash 2021 191 B 6 876 M 6 876 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 6,04%
Capitalization 1 456 B 52 251 M 52 290 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,2%
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 913,00 TWD
Average target price 1 323,71 TWD
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kuan Chou Chen General Manager
Ta-Wei Ku CFO, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.22.22%52 251
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.9.32%27 590
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.24.40%23 496
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.51.45%19 198
SILERGY CORP.90.04%15 383
HANGZHOU SILAN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD146.68%13 633