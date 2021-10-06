|
The feature you requested does not exist. However, we suggest the following feature: .
|
|All news about MEDIATEK INC.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on MEDIATEK INC.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2021
|
490 B
17 590 M
17 590 M
|Net income 2021
|
106 B
3 796 M
3 796 M
|Net cash 2021
|
191 B
6 876 M
6 876 M
|P/E ratio 2021
|13,7x
|Yield 2021
|6,04%
|
|Capitalization
|
1 456 B
52 251 M
52 290 M
|EV / Sales 2021
|2,58x
|EV / Sales 2022
|2,22x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|91,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|24
|Last Close Price
|
913,00 TWD
|Average target price
|
1 323,71 TWD
|Spread / Average Target
|
45,0%