  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. MediaTek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-05
757.00 TWD   -0.26%
01:40pRealtek sues semiconductor rival MediaTek over patent 'bounty' agreement
RE
06/05MediaTek Inc. Announces Cash Dividend Adjustment
CI
05/31MediaTek Inc. Approves the Election of Syaru Shirley Lin as Additional Independent Director and Member of the Audit Committee
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Realtek sues semiconductor rival MediaTek over patent 'bounty' agreement

06/06/2023 | 01:40pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: MediaTek chips are seen on a development board at the MediaTek booth during the 2015 Computex exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan

(Reuters) - Realtek Semiconductor Corp sued rival Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek Inc in Northern California federal court on Tuesday, claiming MediaTek paid a company that sues over patents a "secret litigation bounty" to file meritless lawsuits in the United States to disrupt its business.

The lawsuit accuses MediaTek of conspiring with IPValue Management Inc in an effort to drive Realtek out of the market and monopolize the industry for chips used in smart televisions and set-top boxes.

MediaTek owns nearly 60 percent of the global market share for television chips, the lawsuit said.

Realtek said in a statement that it filed the lawsuit to "protect free and fair competition in the industry" and "prevent further harm to the public."

MediaTek and IPValue did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

Realtek said MediaTek signed a patent licensing agreement with IPValue subsidiary Future Link Systems LLC in 2019 that included the secret "bounty" agreement.

The agreement was revealed last year in patent litigation involving Future Link in West Texas federal court and at the U.S. International Trade Commission, according to the lawsuit. Realtek said Future Link has kept details of the agreement "buried under confidentiality obligations and protective orders."

The ITC called the agreement "alarming" and said it "may well be untoward and actionable," while the West Texas court said it was "improper" and "should be discouraged as a matter of public policy."

Future Link settled several other patent cases against tech companies including MediaTek competitor Amlogic soon after the ITC criticized it, Realtek said.

Realtek said MediaTek has used the patent lawsuits, which seek to take its allegedly infringing chips off the market, to suggest to customers that Realtek may be an "unreliable supplier" for the television chip industry.

Realtek asked the court to order the companies to end the alleged conspiracy and requested an unspecified amount of money damages.

The case is Realtek Semiconductor Corp v. MediaTek Inc, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:23-cv-02774.

For Realtek: Rudy Kim, Michael Murray and Nafeesah Attah of Paul Hastings; Steven Baik of White Hat Legal

For MediaTek and IPValue: attorney information not available

(Reporting by Blake Brittain in Washington)

By Blake Brittain


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIATEK INC. -0.26% 757 End-of-day quote.21.12%
REALTEK SEMICONDUCTOR CORP. 1.42% 392 End-of-day quote.39.50%
Analyst Recommendations on MEDIATEK INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 438 B 14 246 M 14 246 M
Net income 2023 71 019 M 2 312 M 2 312 M
Net cash 2023 147 B 4 786 M 4 786 M
P/E ratio 2023 17,1x
Yield 2023 7,85%
Capitalization 1 205 B 39 234 M 39 234 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,42x
EV / Sales 2024 2,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart MEDIATEK INC.
Duration : Period :
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 757,00 TWD
Average target price 757,14 TWD
Spread / Average Target 0,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuan Chou Chen President & Director
Ta Wei Ku Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.21.12%39 338
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.15.35%16 332
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-30.72%10 920
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.50.83%8 988
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.38.83%8 678
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-7.00%8 308
