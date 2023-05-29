SoftBank's Arm rolls out new smartphone tech, MediaTek signs up to use

May 29 (Reuters) -
SoftBank Group Corp owned chip designer Arm on
Monday rolled out new technology for mobile devices and Taiwan
smartphone chip maker MediaTek Inc said it will be
using it for its next-generation product.
MediaTek, a longtime supplier of low- and mid-tier smart
phone chips, has been pushing into the market to supply chips
for premium smartphones, once dominated by rival Qualcomm Inc
, which has been in a legal battle with Arm since last
year over chip licensing agreements.
In Arm's blog announcing the new products, MediaTek said the
new chips will help improve the performance of its
next-generation smartphones.
SoftBank's shares closed up 8% in Tokyo in the biggest
jump in more than a year. MediaTek shares were up 1.1%.
Arm sells blueprints chip designers use to build their own
hardware. It is launching Immortalis-G720, a chip for video
image processing and AI applications, and the Cortex-X4, a
processor that would be the brains of the mobile device at
Taiwan's Computex conference.
Arm said both new chips have 15% better performance than
their previous generations, and the Cortex-X4 uses 40% less
power, key for smartphones that need to keep battery use time
long.
Arm also said it has "taped out" the Cortex-X4 at Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which means it had a
chip manufactured at the factory, an expensive process usually
done by chip designers that sell the final chip.
Asked by Reuters during a briefing if the tape out meant Arm
was making a chip to sell instead of its long-time business
model of providing the blueprint to chip makers, Chris Bergey,
the general manager of Arm's Client Line of Business, said this
was a step it sometimes takes to help test out new manufacturing
technology for customers.
"Arm is not in the business of selling chips. That's not
what we do," he said.
Last month the Financial Times reported that Arm was
developing its own chip to showcase the capabilities of its
designs.
Arm said the Cortex-X4 was taped out on TSMC's N3E process
and said it was an industry first.
