  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. MediaTek Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-25
730.00 TWD   +3.11%
02:33aNvidia, MediaTek partner on connected car technology
RE
02:31aMediaTek Partners With NVIDIA to Provide Full-Scale Product Roadmap to the Automotive Industry
AQ
02:21aSoftBank's Arm rolls out new smartphone tech, MediaTek signs up to use
RE
SoftBank's Arm rolls out new smartphone tech, MediaTek signs up to use

05/29/2023 | 02:21am EDT
May 29 (Reuters) -

SoftBank Group Corp owned chip designer Arm on Monday rolled out new technology for mobile devices and Taiwan smartphone chip maker MediaTek Inc said it will be using it for its next-generation product.

MediaTek, a longtime supplier of low- and mid-tier smart phone chips, has been pushing into the market to supply chips for premium smartphones, once dominated by rival Qualcomm Inc , which has been in a legal battle with Arm since last year over chip licensing agreements.

In Arm's blog announcing the new products, MediaTek said the new chips will help improve the performance of its next-generation smartphones.

SoftBank's shares closed up 8% in Tokyo in the biggest jump in more than a year. MediaTek shares were up 1.1%.

Arm sells blueprints chip designers use to build their own hardware. It is launching Immortalis-G720, a chip for video image processing and AI applications, and the Cortex-X4, a processor that would be the brains of the mobile device at Taiwan's Computex conference.

Arm said both new chips have 15% better performance than their previous generations, and the Cortex-X4 uses 40% less power, key for smartphones that need to keep battery use time long.

Arm also said it has "taped out" the Cortex-X4 at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, which means it had a chip manufactured at the factory, an expensive process usually done by chip designers that sell the final chip.

Asked by Reuters during a briefing if the tape out meant Arm was making a chip to sell instead of its long-time business model of providing the blueprint to chip makers, Chris Bergey, the general manager of Arm's Client Line of Business, said this was a step it sometimes takes to help test out new manufacturing technology for customers.

"Arm is not in the business of selling chips. That's not what we do," he said.

Last month the Financial Times reported that Arm was developing its own chip to showcase the capabilities of its designs.

Arm said the Cortex-X4 was taped out on TSMC's N3E process and said it was an industry first. (Reporting By Jane Lanhee Lee and Stephen Nellis; Additional reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Mark Porter and Lincoln Feast)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
MEDIATEK INC. 3.11% 730 End-of-day quote.16.80%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) 2.35% 591.757 Real-time Quote.14.86%
QUALCOMM, INC. 6.09% 110.35 Delayed Quote.0.37%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 8.20% 5542 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR CO., LTD. -0.98% 90.6 End-of-day quote.22.10%
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED 4.24% 566 End-of-day quote.26.20%
TOPIX INDEX 0.69% 2160.65 Delayed Quote.13.43%
Financials
Sales 2023 438 B 14 229 M 14 229 M
Net income 2023 71 019 M 2 309 M 2 309 M
Net cash 2023 144 B 4 695 M 4 695 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 8,14%
Capitalization 1 162 B 37 789 M 37 789 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,33x
EV / Sales 2024 2,02x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,3%
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 730,00 TWD
Average target price 750,78 TWD
Spread / Average Target 2,85%
Li Hsing Tsai Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kuan Chou Chen President & Director
Ta Wei Ku Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.16.80%37 789
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.15.27%16 719
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-28.19%11 382
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.54.58%9 184
NOVATEK MICROELECTRONICS CORP.32.01%8 242
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-10.97%8 000
