    2454   TW0002454006

MEDIATEK INC.

(2454)
  Report
2022-06-27
651.00 TWD   -3.98%
Taiwan's MediaTek pairs with Indiana's Purdue University for chip design center

06/28/2022 | 12:03pm EDT
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Taiwan's MediaTek Inc, the world's fourth largest chip designer by revenue, plans to create a new design center in Indiana in partnership with Purdue University, the firm told Reuters. MediaTek, which makes processors for many Android phones and smart speakers, declined to say how much it would invest in its first Midwestern design hub, but said it will receive $1.4 million from the state for the center.

"Being in Indiana means we'll have access to some of the best engineering talent in the world," said Dr. Kou-Hung Lawrence Loh, corporate senior vice president of MediaTek Inc and president of MediaTek USA Inc, in a statement the company plans to release later on Tuesday.

The company will seek to hire engineers from top schools in Indiana and nearby states that it would normally recruit to its design centers in California or the Northeast, it said.

MediaTek also said it plans to endow a professorship at Purdue to compete for federal research grants, a funding source that could see a large boost if a bill to support the chip industry gets congressional approval. The announcement will come after Taiwan's GlobalWafers said on Monday it will build a $5 billion silicon wafer plant in Sherman, Texas, as a global shortage of semiconductor chips continues to bite supply chains, forcing some automotive and electronics firms to scale back production.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Alexandra Alper; Editing by Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 591 B 19 953 M 19 953 M
Net income 2022 129 B 4 364 M 4 364 M
Net cash 2022 169 B 5 689 M 5 689 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,06x
Yield 2022 11,5%
Capitalization 1 036 B 34 949 M 34 949 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
EV / Sales 2023 1,34x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 92,5%
MediaTek Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends MEDIATEK INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 651,00 TWD
Average target price 1 109,77 TWD
Spread / Average Target 70,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Li Hsing Tsai Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kuan Chou Chen General Manager
Ta-Wei Ku CFO, Head-Finance & Accounting
Ming Chieh Tsai Chairman
Yue Chun Chou Chief Technology Officer & Senior Deputy GM
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MEDIATEK INC.-45.29%35 878
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-14.71%16 724
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-36.81%15 776
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-32.22%9 910
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-27.49%7 968
SILERGY CORP.-49.75%7 771