MediaValet : Enhances Customer Experience and ROI with New Professional Services Program

Vancouver, BC - September 15th, 2022 - MediaValet Inc. (TSX:MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management, video content management and creative operations software, is pleased to announce the formal launch of their Professional Services program providing advanced guidance in the areas of taxonomy, keywording, workflow, governance, accessibility and many more; helping MediaValet's customers expand their DAM strategy across their organizations and maximize their ROI of MediaValet's enterprise DAM platform.

According to Gartner's most recent Market Guide for Digital Transformation, today's organizations are under increasing pressure to effectively manage an expanding volume and velocity of digital assets while delivering personalized experiences to their customers on a global scale. Meanwhile, recent economic uncertainty is encouraging organizations to be hyper-conscious of ROI and maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of their systems. By recognizing the enormous pressure facing organizations today, MediaValet's Professional Services team provides strategic guidance on how to drive maximum ROI by designing a highly customized roadmap on how to accelerate operational efficiency, optimize integrations and ensure organization-wide asset continuity, while increasing time-to-value and driving measurable business results for MediaValet's customers.

"The success of a digital asset management implementation depends heavily on the knowledge, experience and bandwidth of the implementing team," commented Meg Morrissey, Senior DAM Architect & Manager, DAM Advisory & Professional Services at MediaValet. "Once a DAM system is implemented successfully across one or two departments, the real challenge begins. Establishing a digital asset management layer across an entire organization, ensuring each department, team, individual and system has instant access to the right assets, at the right time, in the right formats and sizes, while at the same time protecting those assets from loss, misuse and outright theft is no small feat. This is where our new Professional Services team comes in. Every member of our team has decades of experience planning, implementing, honing and managing highly complex digital asset management systems across a wide variety of industries. By making this breadth of knowledge and experience, and extra bandwidth accessible to our customers, we ensure their success."

To help customers maximize the ROI of their assets, MediaValet is excited to announce the launch of MediaValet's Advanced Reporting & Analytics module which will be live for all customers, across all global regions, by October 19, 2022. Users will be able to view high-level snapshots, as well as drill into their asset data to gain powerful library, asset and user performance insights. The data provided by the new module will help customers make more informed, data-backed decisions; further improving team productivity and campaign ROI.

Key capabilities:

Performance dashboards provide instant visibility into library, assets, and user activity, simplifying complex performance data and providing quick answers enabling fast decision making. With just a few clicks, customers can toggle between dashboards and filter by date to find exactly what they need.

Health and activity reports enable customers to audit their assets' With flexible filtering, they can easily monitor asset engagement and more across time ranges, categories, and user groups. Data can be easily exported into other analysis systems to drill down even further.

User activity analytics enable DAM administrators to monitor department, team and individual level actions, such as the number of views and downloads, asset usage, metadata changes, etc. This enhanced visibility means customers can easily identify users that require additional training, popular assets that need to be updated or replaced, the assets that need to be created or retired; maximizing the ROI of their assets and their DAM.

In addition, with user experience at the heart of MediaValet's brand promise, users will benefit from a new enhanced user interface that provides a seamless and intuitive experience for all user levels and roles. A human-centered design approach ensures that users can quickly find the assets they need, when they need them, all within a beautiful and intuitive user interface that improves organization-wide productivity and asset ROI.

For more information, please visit:

https://bit.ly/consulting-mv

https://bit.ly/analytics-mv

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the digital asset management, video content management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy, continuity and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.