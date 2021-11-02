MediaValet Now Available In The Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Vancouver, BC - November 2nd, 2021 - MediaValet Inc. (TSX:MVP) (the Company), a leading provider of enterprise digital asset management and creative operations software, today announced the availability of its cloud-based digital asset management (DAM) software in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing access to applications and services built and available on Microsoft Azure. MediaValet customers can now take advantage of the streamlined purchasing, deployment and management provided by the Microsoft Azure Marketplace.

As a transactable offer in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, organizations can now cover 100 percent of their MediaValet subscription fees with their Azure consumption commitment benefit under their Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitment (MACC) or Commitment to Consume (CtC) agreement. Organizations that take advantage of the offer can streamline the procurement, management and renewal of MediaValet's products and services along with all other Microsoft expenditures.

MediaValet's cloud-native, AI-rich, global enterprise DAM platform fuels today's digital work environment; helping organizations improve productivity, increase ROI and drive revenue growth. Microsoft customers also have the option to purchase MediaValet through the Azure Marketplace using Visa, Mastercard, Discover or American Express credit cards.

"This is a big step for MediaValet. We've been waiting for this since we first chose to build MediaValet on Microsoft Azure back in 2010," said David MacLaren, Founder and CEO of MediaValet. "Being transactable on Microsoft's commercial marketplace puts the power into our customers' hands to consolidate their procurement processes and transact in a way that's best for them. From helping streamline the procurement process to enabling customers to use their Azure consumption commitment benefit, we're removing many of the purchasing hurdles for our customers with a Microsoft strategy."

This directive also provides an additional sales channel for MediaValet's product offerings. In addition to allowing organizations to purchase directly through Microsoft's commercial marketplaces, Microsoft field sellers are now incentivized to co-sell MediaValet, as they can now contribute MediaValet subscriptions directly toward their quarterly and annual sales quotas.

"Microsoft Azure Marketplace lets customers worldwide discover, try, and deploy software solutions that are certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace helps solutions like MediaValet reach more customers and markets."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About MediaValet Inc.

MediaValet stands at the forefront of the cloud-native, software-as-a-service, enterprise digital asset management and creative operations industries. Built exclusively on Microsoft Azure and available across 61 Microsoft data center regions in 140 countries around the world, MediaValet delivers unparalleled enterprise-class security, reliability, redundancy, compliance, and scalability; while offering the largest global footprint of any DAM solution. In addition to providing enterprise, cloud-native DAM capabilities at a global scale, desktop-to-server-to-cloud support for creative teams, and overall cloud redundancy and management for all source, WIP and final assets, MediaValet offers industry-leading integrations into Slack, Adobe Creative Suite, Microsoft Office 365, Workfront, Wrike, Drupal, WordPress and many other best-in-class 3rd party applications.