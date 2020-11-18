Log in
Mediawan: Revenue for the First 9 Months Of 2020

11/18/2020 | 02:46pm EST

  • Mediawan publishes revenues of €180m for the first three quarters of 2020
  • The Covid context in particular during Q2 has impacted deliveries on the rest of the year
  • Important shooting and post-production activity in Q3 and Q4 to limit delays to 2021
  • Ambitious line-up of productions for 2021

Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) announces revenues of €180,3m over 9 months, down 25% compared to the previous year, mainly due to delays in deliveries linked to the Covid context since early 2020, as previously announced.

Reported revenues as of Q3 2020 (in €m)

Q1-Q3 2020

Q1-Q3 2019

Variation

Mediawan Originals

62.3

80.7

-23%

Mediawan Animation

26.5

56.7

-53%

Mediawan Rights

18.8

24.4

-23%

Mediawan Thematics

72.7

78.8

-8%

Total

180.3

240.7

-25%

After the strategic announcements we made in late June, this quarter has been a pivotal time for the Group, with a new dynamic and high-end programmes delivered, like “Call My Agent”, “The Flame” or “Anelka: Misunderstood”. We are confident as to the end of the year, having integrated since the Lagardère Studios teams, and we are now present in new markets and new formats. Thanks to the quality of the Group’s contents, we are more than ever confident in our ability to bring together the best talents in the market and respond to the growing demand of premium content for traditional broadcasters as well as platforms,” said Pierre-Antoine Capton, Chairman of the Board of Mediawan

Main developments by business unit:

  • Mediawan Originals, one of Europe’s leading independent producers of original content in drama, cinema and documentary with 25 labels in France, Italy and Spain, reported a 9M 2020 revenue of €62.3m (down 23% compared to the previous year). This decrease is mainly due to the delays in shooting linked to the Covid context since early 2020, causing delays in deliveries. In the third quarter, the Group has delivered 25 hours of programmes, including many successful programmes like the 6 episodes of “Dix Pour Cent” (“Call My Agent”) season 4 to France Télévisions, “Anelka: Misunderstood” and “Gims” to Netflix, “Brutus Vs Cesar” to Amazon Prime Video, the 6 episodes of “Infidèle” (“Unfaithful”) season 2 to TF1, but also 10 episodes of “Story Movies”, “Story Séries” and “Story Classiques” to OCS. Sanitary conditions allowing, the Group has actively resumed shooting in the third quarter and has had a strong post-production activity so as to limit delays in deliveries. The Group will deliver in Q4 other successful programmes like “The Life Ahead” to Netflix (available globally), “Alice Nevers” season 17 to TF1 or “La Flamme” (“The Flame”) to Canal+, both broadcast in October and November, and has built a strong line-up of productions in preparation for 2021.
  • Mediawan Animation reported a 9M 2020 revenue of €26.5m, down 53% compared to the previous year (as a reminder, the “Playmobil” feature film alone, delivered in Q2 2019, had generated a revenue of €32m). This quarter, the Group has delivered in particular the feature film “Petit Vampire” (“Little Vampire”) by Joann Sfar, released in theaters in October, the TV movie “Miraculous World – New York: HeroeZ United” (broadcast at the end of September on Disney Channel in several countries as well as TF1, Glood and POP), and 6 episodes of “Power Players”. Besides, the Animation team continues its production effort with seasons 4 and 5 of the “Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir” phenomenon, which will be delivered starting at the end of 2020, as well as the TV movie “Miraculous World: Shanghai – Lady Dragon”, the feature film “Miraculous Awakening”, “Pinocchio and The Enchanted Village”, and season 3 of “Robin Hood”, scheduled for 2021.
  • Mediawan Rights, which comprises all of Mediawan’s distribution activities, recorded a 9M 2020 revenue of €18.8m, down 23% compared to the previous year. This mainly corresponds for Q3 to the sale of the series “H to Netflix, as well as various sales on the “Miraculous” series.
  • Mediawan Thematics, which specialises in the publication of channels and related non-linear services, reported a Q3 2020 revenue of €72.7m, down 8% compared to the previous year. During this quarter, carriage fees paid by operators have decreased, partly offset by a slight increase in advertising revenues.

About Mediawan - mediawan.com

Created in late 2015 by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse, Mediawan soon became one of the main independent European studios producing premium content. Mediawan brings together best-in-class talents in audiovisual creation by operating on the entire value chain: production of drama, cinema, documentary, animation and unscripted shows (Mediawan Studios) thanks to over 50 production labels in France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland and Senegal, but also distribution of audiovisual content (Mediawan Rights), and publishing of channels and digital services (Mediawan Thematics).


© Business Wire 2020
