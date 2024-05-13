(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers on AIM in London on Monday.

AIM - WINNERS

MediaZest PLC, up 67% at 0.10 pence, 12-month range 0.032p-0.12p. Says trading for the six months ended March 31 has been encouraging, with momentum continuing into the second half of the financial year. The Surrey, England-based audiovisual solutions provider expects first half revenue will show a return to year-on-year growth and expects to deliver an improved earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation performance for the first half from a year prior. MediaZest said it won a series of new orders in recent weeks from a wide range of customers worth in excess of GBP350,000.

Mission Group PLC, up 5.2% at 23.88 pence, 12-month range 10p-52p. The company confirmed receipt of an unsolicited conditional takeover proposal from digital advertising and technology company Brave Bison Group PLC. Mission said Brave Bison's potential offer was for an all-share offer at an exchange ratio of 11.5 Brave Bison shares for each share in Mission. Mission said its board unanimously rejected the possible offer last week, terming it "opportunistic" and as significantly undervaluing the company.

Cerillion PLC, up 1.0% at 1,590.00 pence, 12-month range 980p-1,680p. The London-based billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider announced a major new contract, worth an initial USD11.1 million, with a leading provider of connectivity solutions in Southern Africa. The contract is for an initial five years and has scope to develop further over time. Cerillion also reported a 21% increase in statutory pretax profit GBP10.4 million for the six months ended March 31, from GBP8.6 million a year before.

AIM - LOSERS

Jaywing PLC - down 17% at 2.70 pence, 12-month range 2.70p-5.50p. The Sheffield-based data-driven advertising and marketing agency said Chief Executive Andrew Fryatt has resigned and will step down with immediate effect. Chief Financial Officer Christopher Hughes will expand his role to become a combined chief operating officer and CFO. Jaywing also disclosed it was holding talks with existing lenders to increase facilities after an unexpected weak quarter in its UK Consulting business.

Brave Bison Group PLC - down 1.1% at 2.50 pence, 12-month range 1.5p-2.96p. The company makes a formal approach to Mission Group PLC regarding a possible all-share offer. Brave Bison said it believes an enlarged company would "present a more attractive investment opportunity to institutional shareholders than either standalone company." Mission Group rejected the initial approach.

