22 May 2024

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR"), and is disclosed in accordance with the Company's obligations under Article 17 of MAR.

MediaZest Plc

(“MediaZest”, the “Company”, or the “Group”)

New European Business Win

Multi-site installations delivering recurring revenues

MediaZest plc (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual solutions provider, announces it has secured a new and repeat contract to supply digital signage to a large global automotive client across several of its sites in an EU country. The multi-year contract, signed on 21 May 2024, will provide MediaZest with additional revenues in excess of €150,000 by the end of 2026.

This, alongside the other new orders announced in the trading update on 13 May 2024, will provide the Company with additional revenues of approximately £500,000 in the short to medium term.

The Company reiterates that first half revenues will show a return to year-on-year growth and that it expects to deliver an improved EBITDA performance for H1 2024 compared to H1 2023.

Geoff Robertson, Group Chief Executive, commented: “We are delighted to announce a follow-on contract with a large global automotive client following the success of earlier projects. This contract demonstrates our focus on generating future recurring revenue streams to build value in the business. The pipeline across the business continues to grow with further contract confirmations expected before the financial year end.”

About MediaZest (www.mediazest.com)

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual solutions provider that specialises in delivering innovative digital signage and audio systems to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations. The Group offers an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM in February 2005.