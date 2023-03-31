Advanced search
MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM
PR
MediaZest Plc - Notice of Investor Meets Company Presentation
PR
MediaZest Plc - Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM
PR
MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

03/31/2023 | 09:52am EDT
31 March 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company” or the “Group”; AIM: MDZ)

 Result of AGM

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Group’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), which was held earlier today in Woking.

The results of the proxy voting for the AGM are set out below:

Resolution
(*Special resolution)		 Total Shares Voted Shares %
For Against For Against
One 35,866,595  35,316,877  549,718  98.5% 1.5%
Two 35,866,595  34,644,324  1,222,271  96.6% 3.4%
Three 35,866,595  34,644,324  1,222,271  96.6% 3.4%
Four 35,866,595  34,630,358  1,236,237  96.6% 3.4%
Five* 35,866,595  34,630,358  1,236,237  96.6% 3.4%

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, which was incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.


Enquiries:
Geoff Robertson
Chief Executive Officer
MediaZest Plc		 0845 207 9378
David Hignell/Adam Cowl
Nominated Adviser
SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP		 020 3470 0470
Claire Noyce
Broker
Hybridan LLP		 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com


© PRNewswire 2023
