MediaZest Plc - Result of AGM

31 March 2023

MediaZest Plc

("MediaZest", the "Company” or the “Group”; AIM: MDZ)

Result of AGM

MediaZest (AIM: MDZ), the creative audio-visual company, is pleased to announce that all resolutions were duly passed at the Group’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), which was held earlier today in Woking.

The results of the proxy voting for the AGM are set out below:

Resolution

(*Special resolution) Total Shares Voted Shares % For Against For Against One 35,866,595 35,316,877 549,718 98.5% 1.5% Two 35,866,595 34,644,324 1,222,271 96.6% 3.4% Three 35,866,595 34,644,324 1,222,271 96.6% 3.4% Four 35,866,595 34,630,358 1,236,237 96.6% 3.4% Five* 35,866,595 34,630,358 1,236,237 96.6% 3.4%

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, which was incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.



Notes to Editors:

About MediaZest

MediaZest is a creative audio-visual systems integrator that specialises in providing innovative marketing solutions to leading retailers, brand owners and corporations, but also works in the public sector in both the NHS and Education markets. The Group supplies an integrated service from content creation and system design to installation, technical support, and maintenance. MediaZest was admitted to the London Stock Exchange's AIM market in February 2005. For more information, please visit www.mediazest.com